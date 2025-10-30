Sydney Sweeney leaves little to imagination in sheer silver dress at Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event: Pics

Sydney Sweeney turned heads at Variety's 2025 Power of Women event on October 29, wearing a sheer silver dress that was totally giving see-through chic. The 28-year-old Hollywood actor posed on the red carpet, showcasing her bold fashion choice. Sydney Sweeney's dress, designed by Christian Cowan, sparkled in silver, making her a standout at the event. Also read | Sydney Sweeney drops new pics in vintage mini dress Sydney Sweeney rocked a see-through silver dress that was basically a work of art.(AFP)

All about Sydney Sweeney's bold gown look

Sydney Sweeney rocked a dress that was basically a work of art, and a peek-a-boo masterpiece. Her floor-grazing gown took the sheer trend a step further with its figure-flattering fit — a T-shirt silhouette with a slightly ruched bodice in silver mesh fabric is such a fun yet classy detail. The silhouette already spoke volumes, but the simple diamond accessories – earrings and multiple rings – helped to elevate the look with an elegant touch, making it super versatile.

And of course, Sydney's makeup was flawless. Sydney's platinum-blond short hair looked great but her crystal eye makeup stole the show. While she wore a head-turning silver ensemble, Sydney's makeup was kept fairly minimal — sans the winged eyeliner that accentuated her eyes. The silver eyeliner used in her crease and below her lash line took the makeup to a new level.

How internet reacted to Sydney Sweeney's look

On October 30, the designer took to Instagram to share a video and photos of the actor's red carpet look and wrote in the caption, “Sydney Sweeney wears Christian Cowan x Elias Matso crystal twisted waist gown from the Christian Cowan Spring Summer 2026 collection.”

Sydney's shimmery nude dress stunned everyone on the internet. Many Instagram users took to the comments section of the post to react to Sydney's twisting crystal mesh tee shirt gown. A comment read, “Wow unreal!” Another said, “That's one of the prettiest dresses I've ever seen.” Many others left comments like 'stunning' and 'beautiful' as well as fire emojis in the comments section.