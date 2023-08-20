Taapsee Pannu sets the fashion bar high with stylish black bralette and beige flared pants ensemble. Check out her pics

Taapsee Pannu is a total stunner who is known for her daring and experimental fashion sense. The actress may not be very active on social media, but whenever she posts, she makes sure that it goes viral. A few days ago, Tapsee donned a stunning red saree and this time, the actress embraced the Gen Z-approved style and dressed in a chic black bralette and stylish beige pants. With her back-to-back head-turning looks, Taapse proves her fashion finesse. Her followers are drooling while we can't take our eyes off her. Read on to take some style notes from the diva. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu turns up the heat in a daring all-black lacy attire, leaving fans in awe of her bold fashion choices. Pics ) Taapsee Pannu for her recent look got decked up in a quirky black bralette top and beige pants.(Instagram/@taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu stuns in black bralette and flared pants

On Saturday, Taapsee gave her fans a weekend treat as she took to Instagram to upload a series of pictures with the caption "Here we go..". Her post quickly went viral on social media, garnering more than 158k likes and several comments from her adoring fans who could not stop admiring and praising her. One fan wrote: "Sexy look" while another described her as a "beautiful goddess". Let's take a moment to admire her stunning pictures.

Taapsee's glamorous look featured a chic, black, bralette-style top with a plunging neckline and an accentuated black belt around the waist. She paired it with a pair of beige trousers with a flared fit, zip-up top and side pockets. Keeping her accessories to a minimum, she styled her look with black fishnet elbow-length gloves on her hands, which added a quirky vibe to her look.

Assisted by make-up artist Evania Pannu, Taapsee was decked out in deep eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, winged eyeliner, darkened eyebrows, contoured cheek and a shade of nude lipstick. With the help of celebrity hairstylist Seema Mane, Taapsee bared her natural curls and left them open in a centre part for a glamorous messy hair look that completed her look perfectly.

Taapsee's street-style fashion looks are right on trend, and you can draw inspiration from her stylish outfits to incorporate their components into your wardrobe, helping you stay ahead in the fashion game.