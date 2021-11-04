Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for winter, like this…

Tamannaah Bhatia is an absolute fashionista. When not playing characters for the big screen, Tamannaah is usually seen posing pretty for fashion photoshoots and looking stunning in her attires. The actor can do both – ethnic ensembles and casual Western ones – with equal poise and fervour.

Tamannaah’s pictures from her fashion photoshoots often make their way on her Instagram profile and manage to make her Instagram family swoon like anything. The actor is currently busy awaiting the arrival of winter and the recent pictures are proof of that.

Tamannaah shared multiple snippets of her recent fashion photoshoot on her Instagram profile on Wednesday, and they are just too stunning. For the photoshoot, Tamannaah decided to ditch ethnic outfits and instead decked up in a casual Western attire.

Tamannaah paired a white tank top with a pair of white cargo joggers. Tamannaah added a splash of colours to her attire with a violet cropped jacket. In an indoor setup, beside a swimming pool, Tamannaah posed for multiple pictures in this bright ensemble.

In one of the pictures, Tamannaah can be seen looking directly at the camera, while for another shot, she can be seen posing with her side to the camera. “Winter is coming,” wrote Tamannaah in the caption and added multiple snow flake emoticons to her post. Take a look at her pictures here:

Tamannaah accessorised her look for the day with a gold chain. For footwear, Tamannaah opted for classic white sneakers, bordered with orange. The actor wore her long tresses open around her shoulders, and let the burgundy colour of her hair give a more winter vibe to her pictures.

Tamannaah opted for a minimal makeup look. She decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, black kohl, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

Tamannaah’s pictures are setting major winter fashion goals for us on how to keep it simple and yet so stylish.

