Tara Sutaria looks straight out of Arabian Nights in 34k crop top, slit skirt

Be it in ethnic wear or western outfits, Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria knows how to keep fans hooked with her sartorial elegance and this Monday is no different as the diva gave Arabian Nights feels and raised the bar of desert fashion goals in a crop top and thigh-slit skirt at Abu Dhabi. Setting the mercury soaring in UAE, Tara stepped out in a sultry strappy crop trop with a thigh-slit skirt and a bandana for a new photoshoot and we can't take our eyes off her co-ord style.

Taking to her social media handle, Tara shared a picture that gave a glimpse of her smoking hot look. The picture featured Tara donning a cream base crop top that came with blue sand butti prints all over with delicate straps to ooze oomph.

Flaunting a killer waistline, Tara teamed it with a matching a cream base maxi skirt that sported blue sand butti prints all over and came with two thigh-high slits to add to the hotness quotient. Accessorising her look with a beige cloth bandana, Tara sat posing barefoot.

She left her silky tresses open down her back. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Tara amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, smokey eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking a sultry pose for the camera, Tara set the Internet on fire. She simply captioned the picture, “Desert daze (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer, Arpita Mehta's eponymous label that boasts of minimalist yet fashion-forward ensembles, feature a seamless blend of ethnic and contemporary designs and enhance the feminine silhouette. The sand butti print skirt set originally costs ₹34,000 on the designer website.

Tara Sutaria's skirt set from Arpita Mehta (arpitamehtaofficial.com)

If you are looking to take a ‘uniform’ approach to dressing without compromising a fashionable look, opt for muted style. The minimalist fashion of neutrals are wardrobe mainstays, despite their subdued palette and slay a fuss-free approach to achieve an effortlessly svelte look.

Co-ords are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts that have been the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach. Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.