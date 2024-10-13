Menu Explore
Taylor Swift dazzles in gold corset and skirt on romantic dinner date with Travis Kelce. Her glamorous outfit costs…

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Oct 13, 2024 02:12 PM IST

During a date night at Torrisi in New York, Taylor Swift wowed in a gold corset and mini skirt, while Travis Kelce sported a blue shirt and beige pants.

It's another cute date night for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce! The 34-year-old singer was seen holding hands with the 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end as they arrived at Torrisi restaurant in New York. The couple made a stylish entrance after enjoying a cosy dinner, instantly capturing the attention of fans and media alike. With their incredible fashion sense and undeniable chemistry, Taylor and Travis consistently turn heads whenever they're out together. Their latest date night look is no exception, and you might just want to take notes. (Also read: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce go full PDA on double date with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds in New York )

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turned heads on their date night at Torrisi restaurant.(Instagram)
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turned heads on their date night at Torrisi restaurant.(Instagram)

Decoding Taylor Swift's stunning date look

Taylor loves corsets and often styles them in the most fashionable ways. For her recent look, she donned a stunning gold corset made from deadstock green velvet, featuring front boning for support and a sculpted fit. The rich, velvety texture feels indulgent against the skin, while the curved panelling gives her that perfectly cinched waist. Paired with a matching mini skirt, her ensemble is all about glam and glitz.

What is the price of Taylor's dress?

If you loved Taylor's outfit and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry—we've got the details for you! Her stunning look is from the brand Ivy, and incorporating it into your wardrobe will set you back 66,800.

Taylor's outfit costs ₹66,800.(anniesibiza.com)
Taylor's outfit costs ₹66,800.(anniesibiza.com)

She styled her stunning look with delicate golden jewellery, including hoop earrings, layered necklaces, and a sleek bracelet on her wrist. A stylish black sling bag and a pair of black platform heels perfectly complemented her outfit. Her makeup was flawless, featuring shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, rosy cheeks, lots of highlighter, a dewy base, and a pop of bright red lipstick. With her luscious tresses left open and elegantly cascading over her shoulders, she finished off her chic look perfectly.

What Travis Kelce wore

On the other hand, Travis Kelce rocked a blue shirt with white detailing. He paired it with beige cargo pants and white sneakers, creating a dapper look. To add a bit of flair, he accessorised with a quirky black chain necklace and a stylish wristwatch. Together, the couple served fashion goals.

