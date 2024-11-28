Taylor Swift to Sara Ali Khan: Fashion designer Mac Duggal reveals what's it like to dress a celebrity

After an illustrious career dressing some of the most famous women around the world — from Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Shakira and Taylor Swift to Sushmita Sen, Sara Ali Khan, Sharwari, Genelia D'Souza and more — US-based Indian-origin fashion designer Mac Duggal expands his brand into its 52nd country, this year: India. Also read | Diet Sabya picks top 5 most stylish Bollywood brides ever Fashion designer Mac Duggal has dressed everyone from Sara Ali Khan to Shakira. (Pics courtesy: Mac Duggal)

In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, Mac Duggal speaks about staying current while challenging and evolving, what it is like working with celebrities, and much more. Excerpts:

After all these years in the fashion industry, what keeps you going? Is it hard to stay innovative?

Mac Duggal: What continues to drive me is the relentless hunger for creativity and the desire to push boundaries. I'm always seeking new experiences and concepts that I’ve never explored before. The fashion landscape is constantly evolving, and with it comes endless opportunities for experimentation, innovation, and discovery.

Even after all this time, I feel there is so much more to do, and that excitement is what keeps me going. Staying innovative can be challenging at times, but if you remain open to new ideas and embrace failure as part of the learning process, it becomes much easier. Inspiration is everywhere—from nature to the people around us—and staying curious and receptive to the world can spark the most unexpected and exciting creative breakthroughs.

What’s it like to actually work with a celebrity and help craft their look?

Mac Duggal: The process involves understanding the celebrity’s unique identity, vision for the event or appearance, and the emotion they want to evoke. Every detail matters, from fabric choices to silhouettes, ensuring that the final design is not just beautiful but a reflection of who the celebrity is. What makes this journey particularly special is the synergy between creativity and trust. There’s magic in seeing your designs brought to life by someone who embodies them with confidence and grace. It’s incredibly fulfilling to know that a gown or outfit you’ve envisioned plays a part in creating unforgettable moments — whether it’s a red-carpet appearance, a performance, or a milestone celebration. Fashion, at its essence, is about empowerment and storytelling. Helping celebrities shine in their most authentic light through design is amazing, and it’s one of the many aspects of my work that I treasure deeply.

Who are the celebs you have worked with and whom did you enjoy collaborating with the most? Any celebs, Indian or international, that you’d want to dress?

Mac Duggal: Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the most talented and iconic figures in the world of entertainment, both in India and internationally. Dressing a celebrity is not just about creating a garment; it’s about crafting a moment — one that resonates with their audience and tells a story about who they are. Some of the notable names I’ve collaborated with include Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Shakira, Taylor Swift, Sushmita Sen, Sara Ali Khan, and many more. Each collaboration has been unique, and I’ve enjoyed exploring how fashion can be used as a tool for self-expression.

What advice would you give young designers?

Mac Duggal: For aspiring designers, my advice would be to stay true to your creative vision and embrace your unique artistic voice. Design is a journey, and it’s important to enjoy the process—whether it’s the highs of success or the challenges you encounter along the way. Don’t hesitate to experiment and push the boundaries of your creativity. Be open to new ideas, but never lose that personal touch that makes your work stand out. Remember, design is as much about exploration as it is about expression — trust your instincts, and let your passion drive your work.

How has your multicultural life — Indian heritage, significant time in America — influenced your career?

Mac Duggal: Growing up in a multicultural environment has had a profound influence on my career. My Indian heritage instilled in me a deep appreciation for rich colours, intricate embroidery, and the artistry of traditional craftsmanship. At the same time, spending significant time in America exposed me to different design philosophies, innovation, and a more minimalist aesthetic. This blending of culture has allowed me to create work that reflects the culture that I grew up embracing. The contrast between the two influences encouraged me to experiment and push my boundaries by giving me a broader perspective. I also have the freedom to innovate in ways that feel authentic to both my roots and the global fashion landscape.