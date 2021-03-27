Third time pregnant Lisa Haydon sets Internet ablaze with her ‘Beach bod 2021’

Amping up the hotness quotient this summer, Bollywood diva Lisa Haydon set fans on frenzy as she shared a set of her bikini pictures flaunting her baby bump. The third time pregnant mommy-to-be made fans jaws drop in awe with her bikini photoshoot by hubby Dino Lalvani at their recent beach outing and the mercury refuses to come down this Saturday.

Taking to her social media handle, Lisa caught netizens by surprise as she lifted their drooping weekend moods with a slew of her sultry bikini pictures. The frames featured the actor in a rust coloured bikini teamed with a beige-coloured straw hat.

Seated by a rocky beachside with sand smeared on her legs, Lisa struck a candid pose as she fondly looked at her baby bump. The picture was captioned, “Beach bod 2021 (sic).”

In another picture, the actor is seen flaunting her well-toned legs as she stood on a rock with her luscious tresses covering all of her face and one hand balancing her hat in position. Lisa revealed in the caption, “My hub took this photo (sic).”

Earlier, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star shared a mirror selfie that added to her maternity fashion diaries. The picture featured Lisa donning an easy breesy thigh-high dress that came with straps and a deep neckline.

Sporting yellow and white stripes, the dress looked radiant for a summer closet and perfectly hid Lisa’s baby bump. Leaving her mid-parted hair open down her back, Lisa amplified the glam quotient by wearing dewy makeup with a nude lipstick shade and filled-in eyebrows.

Looking into her phone camera while striking an elegant pose, Lisa captured the frame and simply captioned it, “play date (sic).”

As the summers are progressing, Lisa has been serving fresh maternity looks from her sartorial wardrobe which are enough to raise the bar of fashion goals for all the mommies-to-be out there. Oversized, baggy and loose maternity clothes are so yesterday and Lisa Haydon backs our claim as she slays one pregnancy outfit after another which effortlessly add to the oomph factor of maternity fashion.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter