Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Tis the season for Ananya Panday to sizzle in red as she wears a backless co-ord look. Pics

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Dec 05, 2024 12:15 PM IST

Ananya Panday shared pictures of herself dressed in a red backless ensemble. The star embraced the colour of this festive season with her sizzling look. 

Christmas is still a few weeks away, but it seems Ananya Panday is all set to add the colour of the season - red - to her wardrobe. The actor's stylist shared pictures of her in a backless co-ord ensemble with the caption, “Tis the season ❤️‍🔥.” Meanwhile, Ananya captioned the photos, “Colour of the season 🧑🏼‍🎄.” Let's see and decode her look.

A photo from Ananya Panday's latest photoshoot.
A photo from Ananya Panday's latest photoshoot.

Also Read | Step inside Kylie Jenner's luxurious home with a massive Christmas tree, stunning decor as she decks it for festivities

Ananya Panday dazzles in red

Clicked by celebrity photographer Sheldon Santos, the photos show Ananya striking poses in a stylish co-ord set and matching embellished ribbon-adorned pointed stilettos from Jimmy Choo. The actor was announced as the brand ambassador for the luxury shoe brand last year. Other accessories like gold hoop earrings, studded stack earrings, and statement rings she wore on both hands elevated the ensemble with their warm gold tunes.

More about Ananya's look

The co-ord set features a backless top and pants. The sleeveless blouse has a bateau neckline, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a long hem length. Meanwhile, the criss-cross ribbon ties covering the backless design added an oomph factor. Ananya paired the top with matching red pants featuring a high-rise waist and a straight-leg flared fit.

She tied her hair in a centre-parted, sleek top knot to add a touch of elegance to the outfit. Lastly, with darkened brows, muted shimmery smoky eyes, black eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, glowing base, and glossy pink lips, she rounded off the glam.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved the Gen-Z star's photos and showered her with compliments. One comment read, “Ananya is elegant and classy.” Another said, “She looks so hot.” A fan remarked, “Face card never declines.” Another commented, “The best.” A few others posted fire emojis under her pictures.

On the work front

Ananya was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL and Colin D'Cunha's Call Me Bae. She will be next seen in the second season of Call Me Bae and Vivek Soni's Chand Mera Dil.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On