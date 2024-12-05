'Tis the season for Ananya Panday to sizzle in red as she wears a backless co-ord look. Pics

Christmas is still a few weeks away, but it seems Ananya Panday is all set to add the colour of the season - red - to her wardrobe. The actor's stylist shared pictures of her in a backless co-ord ensemble with the caption, “Tis the season ❤️‍🔥.” Meanwhile, Ananya captioned the photos, “Colour of the season 🧑🏼‍🎄.” Let's see and decode her look. A photo from Ananya Panday's latest photoshoot.

Ananya Panday dazzles in red

Clicked by celebrity photographer Sheldon Santos, the photos show Ananya striking poses in a stylish co-ord set and matching embellished ribbon-adorned pointed stilettos from Jimmy Choo. The actor was announced as the brand ambassador for the luxury shoe brand last year. Other accessories like gold hoop earrings, studded stack earrings, and statement rings she wore on both hands elevated the ensemble with their warm gold tunes.

More about Ananya's look

The co-ord set features a backless top and pants. The sleeveless blouse has a bateau neckline, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a long hem length. Meanwhile, the criss-cross ribbon ties covering the backless design added an oomph factor. Ananya paired the top with matching red pants featuring a high-rise waist and a straight-leg flared fit.

She tied her hair in a centre-parted, sleek top knot to add a touch of elegance to the outfit. Lastly, with darkened brows, muted shimmery smoky eyes, black eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, glowing base, and glossy pink lips, she rounded off the glam.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved the Gen-Z star's photos and showered her with compliments. One comment read, “Ananya is elegant and classy.” Another said, “She looks so hot.” A fan remarked, “Face card never declines.” Another commented, “The best.” A few others posted fire emojis under her pictures.

On the work front

Ananya was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL and Colin D'Cunha's Call Me Bae. She will be next seen in the second season of Call Me Bae and Vivek Soni's Chand Mera Dil.