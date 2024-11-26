Love co-ord sets? From prints to solids, here’s how to style them for a perfect fashionista look

Co-ord sets are the ultimate fashion must-haves, offering a perfect blend of versatility and convenience. Prints and solids each bring their unique charm, making them ideal for elevating your style for any occasion. Adding co-ords to your wardrobe is the quickest way to nail a chic, pulled-together look, even when you're short on time. If you're hunting for style inspiration to master the 'effortlessly stylish' vibe, we've got you covered. (Also read: Monochrome mastery: How to rock bold, single-coloured outfits like a true fashionista ) Check out expert tips for styling co-ord sets like a pro.(Instagram)

Nelson Jaffery, Head of Design, Liva shared with HT Lifestyle top tips on styling co-ord sets for the perfect fashionista look.

Boldness of prints

Prints are statement-making. From florals to geometric print co-ords, they add vibrancy to just about anyone's wardrobe. Whether attending a garden party or a casual brunch, prints absolutely guarantee leaving a very subtle yet impactful first impression. When wearing prints, choose patterns to complement your shape and the occasion.

Madhuri Dixit trendy printed co-ord set is perfect for any outing.(Instagram/@madhuridixitnene)

If you want to look good at such casual events, large prints are the way to go. When high fashion and elegance are needed at events, take it down to small, not-so-gaudy designs. To keep your look polished, balance bold prints with neutral accessories. One can anchor the outfit with a simple bag or metallic jewellery while ensuring that the print remains the focal point.

Timelessness of solids

Simple co-ord sets are always stylish, whereas print co-ords have an unmistakable charm. As long as they are well-tailored, solid-coloured co-ord sets can easily go from the professional arena to the evening. For example, a solid-coloured blazer paired with tailored trousers is perfect for work, and a sleek, monochromatic dress is apt for dinner dates. The secret to mastering solids is with the fabric. Choose rich textures such as Liva, linen or silk, which add depth to your look without overwhelming the simplicity of the colour.

When to choose prints vs. solids

Triptii Dimri donned a stunning tweed co-ord set.(Instagram/@varindertchawla)

Depending on the style you are aiming to achieve and the occasion, you will either choose prints or solids. Prints are best for casual, fun affairs and when you want to make a statement. Solids are for formal events or formal professional settings for an elegant, versatile look.

Combining the two

Hina Khan shows how to combine prints and solids with her stunning co-ord set look.(Instagram/@realhinakhan)

If you are a little experimental, mix and match prints with solids. Wear a printed pair of trousers with a solid jacket or vice versa. This balanced way would allow you to show your creativity while keeping things in whack. Prints and solids essentially complement each other in any wardrobe. Choose one that suits your mood, and you are good to go!