Tisca Chopra, in a green ensemble, is ‘making the most of’ her Sunday

Tisca Chopra is very happy in her “slow life.” The actor is living her life slowly on a Sunday and the snippets of her home diaries made their way on her Instagram profile, in the afternoon. Tisca is an absolute treat for sore eyes, and she proved it again on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the weekend, Tisca decked up in green and posed among her drapes for pretty pictures. Tisca is chilling at home and looking extremely fashionable while at it. In a green dress and gold accessories, Tisca shared multiple pictures to treat her Instagram family.

ALSO READ: Tisca Chopra’s dog Koko approving her workout is cutest thing on Internet today

In the picture, Tisca can be seen donning a light green dress as she smiled for the cameras. In a gold bangle from the house of Misho designs, Tisca complemented her attire. With the picture, she added how she likes to live a slow life on Sundays, and not plan the week ahead. “Hope you are making the most of your Sunday and not going crazy planning the week ahead?! It’s better to attract things to oneself than chase after them? How? By raising your vibrational frequency,” she wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another picture, she shared a snippet of another of her accessories, that made her attire look even better. Tisca shared a snippet of herself adorning a statement gold bracelet from the house of Dhora India and posed. Dhora india is best known for their emotive designs of accessories and minimalistic collections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here’s a picture of Tisca showing off her attire for the day. The sleeveless attire, in mandarin collars, is embedded with decorative golden buttons. Tisca wore her long hair open in wavy curls around her shoulders as she smiled for the camera. In an indoor setup with white drapes, Tisca set the weekend vibe on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In minimal makeup, Tisca looked absolutely gorgeous. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured face, eyeliner and a pink shade of lipstick, Tisca brought fashion traffic to a standstill.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON