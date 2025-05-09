Top 8 Lakme 9 to 5 lipsticks that stay put throughout the day; Flaunt those pout-perfect lips

From boardroom meetings to your evening soirées, Lakmé 9 to 5 Lipsticks have got you covered! Designed to last long, Lakme 9 to 5 lipstick shades need no reapplication. From a subtle nude to flaunt as your casual office wear to the bold reds for those late-night outs, Lakme 9 to 5 lipsticks has all shades as per your mood. Best Lakme 9 to 5 lipsticks to stay put

The smooth, matte finish of these lipsticks effortlessly blend elegance with endurance, offering colour payoff that stays put from 9 to 5 and beyond. Here are our top 8 picks of the best Lakme 9 to 5 lipstick shades to compliment your mood.

One product, two uses-blush and lipstick! Lakme 9to5 Weightless Matte Mousse Lip & Cheek Color is an ultimate must-have! This lightweight, mousse-textured formula glides effortlessly on your lips and cheeks, delivering a soft matte finish. This lipstick shade is just perfect for long workdays or casual outings, as it stays put throughout the day. Its velvety consistency blends seamlessly, giving you a flushed, radiant look without caking or fading.

Specifications Texture: Mousse Finish: Soft matte Usage: Lip and cheek tint Shade: Blush Velvet Suitable for: All skin tones Click Here to Buy

Hydration meets bold colour with Lakme 9to5 Hya Matte Lipstick in Coffee Break. This lipstick is infused with hyaluronic acid, that helps in keeping your lips nourished and moisturized for hours. While the smudge-proof and creamy formula delivers an intense matte finish, leaving behind a warm, coffee-toned hue that flatters every complexion. Be it at the office or out for coffee, it’s your perfect lip companion.

Specifications Finish: Matte Hydrating Formula: Contains Hyaluronic Acid Smudge-proof Smudge-proof Shade: Coffee Break Suitable for: All skin tone Click Here to Buy

Be the lady boss with this Bossy Lady Brick shade by Lakme 9to5 range. This high-impact matte liquid lipstick is enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, that keeps your lips nourished while delivering a rich colour payoff. The weightless formula dries quickly and stays put all day. Be it your office meeting or just a brunch, this powerful shade ensures your lips do all the talking.

Specifications Type: Liquid lipstick Shade: Boss Lady Brick Finish: Matte Enriched with: Vitamin E & Hyaluronic Acid Suitable for: All skin tone Click Here to Buy

A lipstick infused with a built-in primer! That is what makes this Lakme 9to5 Sangria Weekend a long-lasting shade. This lipstick smooths and preps your lips while delivering bold, matte colour that lasts up to 16 hours. The rich sangria shade makes it perfect for both work and party scenes. Just one swipe gives you a flawless coverage, intense pigmentation, and a confident look.

Specifications Finish: Matte Shade: Sangria Weekend Long-lasting wear: Up to 16 hours Enriched with: Built in primer Suitable for: All skin tone Click Here to Buy

A matte lipstick that transition into a shiny one! This magical Lakme 9to5 Matte To Glass Transfer-Proof Liquid Lip Color starts with a matte base and ends in a dazzling glass-like shine. The unique two-in-one formula is bold, fun, and perfect for making a statement. The rich colour payoff and its smudge-proof formula makes it perfect for your weekend parties or just a coffee date with your partner.

Specifications Type: Liquid lip colour Finish: Matte to glossy Shade: Fuchsia Pink Quantity: 7.6 ml Click Here to Buy

Shine with sophistication using Lakme 9 to 5 Primer+Shine Lipstick in Wine. With a built-in primer for smooth application and rich wine tones for a glossy, luxurious finish, this lipstick is your shortcut to instantly polished lips. The creamy formula glides like a dream and provides a perfect balance of pigment and shine. Be it a meeting or a dinner date, let your lips do the talking in style.

Specifications Finish: Glossy shine Built-in primer Shade: Wine Suitable for: Day and night wear Click Here to Buy

Stay effortlessly polished with Lakme 9to5 Primer + Matte Liquid Lip Color in Hustling Nude. This long-wearing, transfer-proof lipstick combines a primer for smooth, even coverage with a matte formula that stays on your lips all day. The versatile nude shade complements any look, from office formals to weekend casuals, making it your everyday essential.

Specifications Type: Liquid lipstick Shade: Hustling Nude Finish: Matte Click Here to Buy

Bold meets beautiful with Lakme 9to5 Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick in Berry Base. This priming-matte formula preps your lips while delivering intense berry pigment that lasts up to 16 hours. With just one swipe, you get a smooth, even finish and vibrant colour payoff. Be it for everyday wear or a dramatic evening look, Berry Base has you covered with smudge-proof confidence and bold charm.

Specifications Finish: Matte Shade: Berry Base Long-lasting wear: Up to 16 hours Click Here to Buy

FAQ for Lakme 9 to 5 lipsticks How long does Lakmé 9 to 5 lipstick last? The lipstick is designed to last up to 9 hours with minimal touch-ups, though staying power may vary depending on your eating and drinking habits.

Is Lakmé 9 to 5 lipstick transfer-proof? While Lakmé 9 to 5 lipsticks are long-lasting, they are not entirely transfer-proof. The matte variants transfer less than satin finishes.

Is it suitable for all skin tones? Yes, the range offers a wide variety of shades from nudes to deep reds, suitable for fair to deeper skin tones.

How do I remove Lakmé 9 to 5 lipstick? Use an oil-based makeup remover or micellar water to effectively remove the lipstick. Follow up with a lip balm to moisturize.

Can I wear Lakmé 9 to 5 lipstick daily? Yes, they are designed for everyday wear, especially the office-ready shades. The Primer + Matte range is especially comfortable for daily use.

