Top 8 nude lip glosses inspired by the glamour of the Met Gala; Our picks for you

The 2025 Met Gala, that showcased on first Monday of May, marked the biggest fashion night of the year. Along with dozens of fashion looks to fall for, the Met Gala event gave us some major beauty goals as well (and we can't keep calm). From Doechii's dapper monochrome look to Doja Cat's pastel eyeshadows, and Lupita Nyong'os bedazzled eyebrows, Met Gala event was one of its kind of beauty parade. Nude lip glosses for women

But if there is one makeup trend that ruled the Met Gala event, it is nude lip glosses! From Zendaya to Gigi Hadid, Coco Jones, Sydney Sweeney, and Simone Biles, their lip makeup was all about flaunting a nude look.

So, while, the internet is already stormed by nude lip glosses, we thought of listing down our top 8 nude lip glosses for you.

Ready to crush it? Meet the Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Liquid Lip Gloss in New Romantic, a dreamy blend of high-shine gloss and nourishing oils. Just one swipe is enough to give your lips a hydrating touch of botanical oils, leaving your lips irresistibly smooth, soft, and selfie-ready.

Specifications Shade Name: New Romantic Volume: 6 ml Texture: Oil-infused high-shine liquid gloss Finish: Glossy, smooth, non-sticky Key Ingredients: Botanical oils Benefits: Nourishes lips, provides instant hydration, rich pigment Usage: Can be worn alone or layered over lipstick Suitable For: All skin tones and lip types Brand: Bobbi Brown Click Here to Buy

Want the glow of a Parisian morning café moment? LAURA MERCIER Lip Glacé in Vanille 15 is your best bet. This creamy gloss offers sheer coverage, a glassy finish, and zero stickiness. It gives you a daily dose of shine with a whisper of elegance. Infused with soothing Primrose Oil, this lip gloss glides on like silk and pampers your pout with moisture-rich nourishment.

Specifications Shade Name: Vanille 15 Volume: 4.4 ml Texture: Creamy gloss Finish: High-gloss with a subtle tint Key Ingredients: Primrose Oil Benefits: Hydrating, smooth finish, non-sticky formula Usage: Perfect for day wear or a glossy topper Suitable For: Dry to normal lips Click Here to Buy

Turn up the shine with M.A.C Lipglass in the iconic shade Spice 315. Designed to drench your lips in long-lasting lustre, this gloss is enriched with Jojoba Oil for supple, soft lips that look as good as they feel. Wear it alone or layer it with a lipstick for a luscious mirror-like finish.

Specifications Shade Name: Spice 315 Volume: 3.1 ml Texture: Thick and luxurious Finish: Glossy with intense shine Key Ingredients: Jojoba Oil Benefits: Long-lasting, moisturizes, versatile use Usage: Wear solo or over lipstick Suitable For: All lip types Click Here to Buy

Imagine pillow-plush lips with a radiant, reflective glow! Say hello to Huda Beauty Faux Filler Extra Shine Lip Gloss, your new go-to for max hydration and zero stickiness, all while feeling featherlight and fresh. Designed to mimic a lip filler effect, this gloss plumps your pout without the needle.

Specifications Volume: Approx. 3–4 ml (check packaging) Texture: Lightweight, gel-like Finish: Ultra-shine with a plumping effect Suitable For: Gloss lovers and shine seekers Key Features: Hydrating, non-sticky, filler effect Benefits: Fuller-looking lips, smooth finish Usage: Apply to bare lips or over lipstick Click Here to Buy

Say goodbye to chemical-heavy glosses and hello to guilt-free glow. For lovers of nature and nurture, the Soultree Ayurvedic Lip Gloss in Nude Pink is where tradition meets trend. This plant-powered formula brings together Ayurvedic botanicals and natural oils to give your lips a hint of colour.

Specifications Volume: Approx. 4–5 ml Texture: Light, herbal-infused Finish: Subtle shine Key Ingredients: Ayurvedic herbs, natural oils Benefits: Nourishing, clean beauty, paraben-free Usage: Ideal for everyday wear Suitable For: Sensitive lips and eco-conscious users Click Here to Buy

Get playful with the Victoria's Secret Flavored Lip Gloss in Honey Shine. Sweet, glossy, and irresistibly fun, this gloss delivers a delicious burst of flavour while keeping your lips glowing and kissably soft. Whether it’s for a flirty day out or a mood-lifting moment, this gloss brings the glam with every swipe.

Specifications Shade Name: Honey Shine Volume: Approx. 4–5 ml Texture: Smooth and lightweight Finish: High shine with flavour Key Features: Flavoured, shiny, fun-to-wear Benefits: Softens lips, adds a sweet sheen Usage: On-the-go application Suitable For: Flavour gloss fans Click Here to Buy

Feel the luxe touch of nature with KIRO Glossfinity Crème Lip Gloss, infused with Murumuru Butter for an ultra-smooth finish. This gloss does it all—hydrates, adds shine, and gives your pout a creamy touch of colour. Say goodbye to dryness and hello to glossy comfort, all wrapped in a conscious, cruelty-free formula.

Specifications Volume: Approx. 3.5–4.5 ml Texture: Creamy, rich Finish: Glossy with colour tint Key Ingredients: Murumuru Butter Benefits: Hydrating, smooth finish, clean formula Usage: Use solo or with liner Suitable For: Dry lips, daily use Click Here to Buy

Turn heads and catch hearts with Revlon Super Lustrous The Lip Gloss in Rosy Future. Designed for the modern gloss lover, this formula glides on like silk and shines like glass. Expect rich pigment, radiant moisture, and a kiss of comfort—all in one swipe.

Specifications Shade Name: Rosy Future Volume: 3.8 ml Texture: Lightweight Finish: Glossy with medium colour payoff Key Ingredients: Vitamin E, moisturizing oils Benefits: Comfort, shine, hydration Usage: Layer or wear solo Suitable For: Everyday glam Click Here to Buy

FAQ for nude lip gloss What is nude lip gloss? Nude lip gloss is a lip product that enhances your natural lip color with subtle tones like beige, pink, brown, or peach. It’s designed to give a natural, polished look with a glossy finish.

How do I choose the right shade of nude lip gloss for my skin tone? Fair Skin: Go for soft pinks or peachy nudes. Medium Skin: Warm beiges, caramel tones, or rosy nudes work best. Deep Skin: Rich cocoa, mocha, or deep rose tones complement beautifully. Test shades on your lips or wrist to find your perfect match!

Can I wear nude lip gloss without lipstick or liner? Absolutely! Nude glosses are versatile and look great alone for a fresh, minimal look. For more definition, pair with a nude lip liner or layer over lipstick.

Is nude lip gloss suitable for all occasions? Yes! Nude gloss is a go-to for everyday wear, office looks, and even special events when paired with bold eye makeup or bronzed skin.

Can I make my lips look fuller with nude lip gloss? Yes! Choose a gloss with a plumping effect or add a touch of shimmer to the center of your lips for a fuller appearance. Gloss in general reflects light, enhancing volume naturally.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.