From red carpet glamour to everyday elegance, Max Factor brings you lipsticks that don’t just colour your lips, they define your look. These Max Factor lipsticks are made with rich pigments, nourishing formulas, and timeless shades, delivering a rich colour payoff along with enhancing your pout. Top 8 Max Factors lipsticks to ace your pout perfect selfie

Be it a brunch with your favourite girlfriends or a romantic candle-light dinner date, Max Factor lipsticks stay long, giving you the leverage of just enjoying the moments without worrying about touch-ups.

So, try them once and you'll never regret. We have listed down our top 8 picks of Max Factor lipstick shades for you.

Make your pout summer-proof with Max Factor’s Lipfinity in Iced 160. This dual-ended marvel offers a rich, cool-toned pink that stays put on your lips effortlessly, all day. Be you're sipping cocktails or soaking up the sun, your lips will remain flawless, thanks to the conditioning top coat that seals in moisture and colour.

Specifications Shade: Iced 160 (cool pink tone) Product Type: Dual-ended lip color with top coat Volume: 2.3ml lip colour + 1.9g top coat Finish: Long-lasting, high-pigment with hydrating sheen Wear Time: Up to 24 hours type: Smudge & Transfer-resistant Click Here to Buy

Channel your inner starlet with the Priyanka Chopra Jonas Limited Edition Lip Crayon from Max Factor. This buttery, pigment-rich crayon delivers intense colour and smooth glide in one sleek twist-up stick. Created for bold summer statements, this lipstick is a must-have for days when you want your lips to do the talking.

Specifications Product Type: Lip crayon Limited Edition: Yes (Priyanka Chopra Jonas edition) Texture: Creamy and smooth Application: Twist-up, no sharpener needed Finish: Satin to semi-matte Coverage: Buildable, full-color payoff Click Here to Buy

Turn down the heat with Muted Russet 010, a soft, terracotta-toned liquid lipstick that defines understated elegance. Max Factor’s Soft Matte formula is velvety and comfortable, offering long wear without drying. Perfect for breezy brunches or balmy evenings, this shade brings depth without drama.

Specifications Shade: Muted Russet 010 (terracotta) Volume: 4 ml Texture: Lightweight, mousse-like formula Finish: Soft matte Wear Time: Long-lasting, non-drying Applicator: Precision doe-foot Click Here to Buy

Savour the richness of Burnt Caramel 020, your lips' new summer obsession. This Colour Elixir Lipstick wraps lips in creamy, caramel-toned colour while nourishing them with conditioning agents. Ideal for warm-toned makeup looks and sun-kissed skin, this classic bullet brings glam on the go.

Specifications Shade: Burnt Caramel 020 (warm caramel tone) Weight: 3.5g Formula: Moisturizing with Shea, avocado, and aloe butters Finish: Creamy, satin Coverage: Full Application: Classic bullet format Click Here to Buy

Fall in love with every swipe of Max Factor’s Velvet Matte Lipstick in "Love". This intensely pigmented, soft matte formula delivers a romantic flush of colour with velvety smoothness. Perfect for daytime dates or sunset selfies, this lipstick stays matte without ever feeling flat.

Specifications Shade: Love (deep romantic hue) Format: Bullet lipstick Finish: Velvet matte Texture: Lightweight and smooth Skin Type: Suitable for all Weight: 3.5g Click Here to Buy

Get that golden hour glow with Max Factor’s Velvet Matte Lipstick in “Sunkissed.” This rich, sun-warmed shade brings effortless summer vibes to your pout. Infused with skin-loving conditioners, it delivers bold colour with a soft-matte finish that keeps your lips feeling light and luscious.

Specifications Shade: Sunkissed (warm bronze-nude) Net Weight: 3.5g Finish: Velvet matte Texture: Creamy and hydrating Application: Bullet format Wearability: All-day comfort Click Here to Buy

Max Factor’s Lipfinity in Pearly Nude 001 is your go-to for that perfect “no makeup” makeup look. The shimmer-kissed nude pairs beautifully with glowing summer skin and lasts through every sun-soaked moment. Its top coat locks in hydration and sheen, while the base stays firmly in place.

Specifications Shade: Pearly Nude 001 Lip Colour Volume: 2.3ml Top Coat Weight: 1.9g Finish: Long-lasting with pearly sheen Texture: Lightweight liquid + balm Wear Time: Up to 24 hours Click Here to Buy

Blossom into elegance with Max Factor’s Colour Elixir Lipstick in English Rose. This soft, romantic pink is your floral escape in lipstick form, perfect for garden parties, brunches, or any day you want a whisper of colour. With nourishing ingredients and a satin finish, it hugs your lips with comfort and grace.

Specifications Shade: English Rose (soft rosy pink) Weight: 3.5g Formula: Moisturizing with vitamin E and antioxidants Finish: Creamy satin Coverage: Medium to full Application: Easy-glide bullet Click Here to Buy

Max Factor lipsticks from Amazon

FAQ for Max Factor Lipsticks 1. What types of lipsticks does Max Factor offer? Max Factor offers a range of lip products including Color Elixir Lipstick, Lipfinity Lip Colour (long-wear), Colour Elixir Soft Matte Lipstick, and Lip Cushions. Each range provides different finishes like satin, matte, and glossy.

2. Are Max Factor lipsticks long-lasting? Yes, especially the Lipfinity Lip Colour range, which offers up to 24-hour wear with a two-step system: color base coat and moisturizing top coat.

3. Are Max Factor lipsticks moisturizing? Many Max Factor lipsticks, like the Color Elixir and Lip Cushion, contain nourishing ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E, and avocado oil to keep lips hydrated.

4. Are Max Factor lipsticks cruelty-free? As of now, Max Factor products are not certified cruelty-free. They may be tested on animals where required by law.

5. Do Max Factor lipsticks contain parabens or harmful chemicals? Max Factor formulates products to meet EU safety standards. Some products may contain parabens; it's best to check the ingredient list on the packaging or website for specific concerns.

6. Are there fragrance-free options? Most Max Factor lipsticks contain mild fragrance. If you have sensitive skin or allergies, consult the ingredients list before purchasing.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.