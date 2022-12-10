Top five makeup trends for this wedding season

To look the most exquisite at a wedding is a dream of every girl. Be it her own wedding or someone else’s, makeup is the final step in completing the wedding appearance. Perfect and impeccable makeup needs to be on point to attain that showstopper look in the crowd. So check out the trending makeup for this wedding season and make sure you turn all heads around you.

Shibani Dandekar opted for soft smokey eyes and nude lip colour for her wedding rituals.

1. Soft Smokey Eyes: A pastel smokey eye really does offer the best of all worlds. “You get to have dramatic smokey eye makeup that is complemented with calming pastel eye colours. This makeup trend appears to be becoming more and more popular among everyone, therefore it is huge this season,” says Aish from Aish & Shreya Makeovers.

Alia Bhatt in her wedding wore the minimal makeup.

2. Minimalism: Gone are the days when brides and bridesmaids wanted to be plastered with a heavy layer of makeup. We are in a year where using only what you need to enhance your features is most loved. “The current trend believes in ‘less is more’, the subtle tones and effortless blends channel a princess feels. We suggest flaunting one’s natural tone by using natural face palette which should be trio of blusher, bronzer and highlighter and pair it with a creamy matte lipstick,” says Nidhi Vohra, Head-Personal Care, TCNC Clothing Co. Ltd.

These days Indian brides like themselves to opt for ‘no’ makeup look with minimal products. “The brides admire pink based shade or nude shade lips even though they may wear a traditional red lehenga. They also opt for minimal lashes, not that heavy look with simple hairdo, most likely to have in open style. They want to feel royal, elegant as well that do not change who they actually are! Even with heavy outfits, they prefer to have light jewellery that goes well with their overall nude make-up look,” says makeup artist Deepali CB Makeovers.

3. Fresh Dewy: The dewy and flushed makeup look is possibly the best trend and is the most loved one too. “What modern women fancy is to choose a lighter palette and neutral shades to amp up their natural beauty and enhance it flawlessly. Top it with a tad bit of Highlighter and a peachy blush, it is enough for the skin to glow and shine in a way that it looks healthy. This simple makeup will help you enjoy a luminous glow from within,” says Vohra.

Nayanthara chose bold eyes, nude lips for her wedding.

4. Bold eyes, nude lips: The best way to add drama to your wedding look is by creating sharp and bold eye makeup. Create a winged eyeliner look and to balance the sharp eyes pair it with nude lipstick, preferably a refillable lipstick. This trend adopted a year or two ago has been naturally carried forward to the coming year as well.

5. Well Contoured face: The right amount of contouring can change the whole look. It elevates your face cuts. Makeup expert Sahiba K. Anand believes that contouring the face is super important and that’s why a well contoured face is the trend of this season and will continue to do so. “ It not just adds warmth to the face, but it also chisels the face so that the nose looks sharp, the cheekbones get depth, and the jawline stands out. For those who have a double chin, it can make it disappear too! Of course, too much of anything is not good, so remember to ensure it looks natural and goes with the “contours” of the shape of the face,” says Anand.