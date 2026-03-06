Tried and Tested: I used three different Lino Perros handbags and two quickly became my everyday favourite
A handbag should make life easier while still complementing your personal style. The 3 bags from Lino Perros reviewed here each serve a different purpose .
A handbag is one of the few accessories you rely on every single day. From carrying work essentials and travel documents to makeup pouches and everyday must-haves, the right bag needs to balance style, space and durability. The best designs look polished while remaining practical enough for long days on the go. To see how well they perform beyond first impressions, I reviewed three handbags from Lino Perros: two structured totes and a compact sling bag.
I looked at key factors like storage capacity, internal organisation, comfort and overall versatility to see whether these bags can keep up with everyday routines such as office commutes, travel and casual outings.
Here’s a detailed look at three styles: what works, what doesn’t, and which one might suit your lifestyle best.
My review of three handbags by Lino Perros
First impressions
This tote immediately stands out because of its beautiful embroidered floral detailing. The delicate white flowers against the olive green base make the bag look elegant and slightly artisanal. It’s the kind of bag that attracts compliments without trying too hard.
Design and build
The tote has a structured silhouette, which means it keeps its shape even when filled. The embroidery gives it character, while the colour keeps it classy enough for work or travel.
Specifications
- 1 main compartment
- Zip closure
- 3 inner pockets
- No external pockets
- Two sturdy handles
The wide shoulder straps make it comfortable to carry even when the bag is full, which is important for long days out.
Capacity and practicality
This is a surprisingly spacious bag. It easily fits daily essentials like a wallet, water bottle, cosmetics pouch and documents. Because of the inner pockets, organising smaller items becomes easy as you don’t have to dig through everything to find your keys or phone.
Where it works best
- Airport travel
- Office days
- Weekend picnics
- Long outings
Verdict
Stylish, spacious and comfortable to carry and definitely worth the price if you want a statement tote that’s also practical.
First impressions
If the tote bags are about space, this sling bag is about compact style. The brown and beige colour combination gives it a neutral palette that pairs easily with most outfits.
The buckle detail on the front adds a subtle statement element while keeping the overall look minimal.
Specifications
- 3 main compartments
- Button closure
- No external pockets
- No inner pockets
- One top handle with detachable sling strap
The detachable strap makes the bag versatile and you can carry it as a sling or as a small handbag.
Functionality
Despite its compact size, the bag offers multiple compartments, which helps keep items organised.
It comfortably fits:
- Phone
- Wallet
- Lipstick or small makeup items
- Keys
The sturdy brass zippers and structured design give it a durable feel.
Style factor
This is one of those bags that works for casual lunches, coffee dates, and quick errands. The neutral brown and beige combination makes it easy to pair with both western outfits and casual ethnic wear.
Verdict
Compact yet functional, this sling bag is perfect for days when you only want to carry the essentials.
First impressions
This is the largest bag among the three. With its brown colourblocked design, it looks neutral and understated and ideal for everyday use. However, the scalloped design element gives it a slightly more casual appearance compared to the embroidered olive tote.
Specifications
- 1 main compartment
- Zip closure
- 3 inner pockets
- No external pockets
- Two handles
The sturdy base is a major advantage. It allows the bag to hold heavier items without losing shape.
Storage and practicality
This bag is incredibly spacious. It can easily accommodate:
- Tablet or small laptop
- Lunch box
- Notebook
- Wallet and daily essentials
Because the base is firm, it can handle heavier items without sagging.
Where it works best
- Office commuting
- College use
- Daily errands
- Work travel
Verdict
If your priority is maximum space and durability, this tote is the most practical option of the three.
My personal favourites
After trying all three bags, two of them stood out. The olive embroidered tote is perfect for travel or office because it’s spacious and visually striking.
The brown-beige sling bag is ideal for relaxed outings like lunches or casual dates. Choosing between them is honestly difficult as one wins on space, the other on compact elegance.
Who these handbags are best for
These bags are ideal for people who want stylish yet functional everyday accessories.
They will work well for:
Professionals looking for roomy totes for office essentials
Travellers who need spacious bags for flights or day trips
People who prefer compact sling bags for quick outings
Anyone who wants affordable handbags that still feel polished and versatile
Because the designs range from large structured totes to smaller sling bags, they cater to different needs, be it if you carry your entire day in your bag or prefer a lighter setup.
Flaws but not dealbreakers
While these bags offer good value and functionality, there are a few minor limitations worth noting.
Some designs lack external pockets, which can make quick-access items like phones slightly harder to reach.
The sling bag prioritises compact style over large storage, so it works best for essentials rather than heavy carrying.
Structured totes can feel slightly bulky if overfilled, though this is common with most structured bags.
None of these issues significantly affect everyday usability, but they are worth keeping in mind depending on how you plan to use the bag.
All three bags from Lino Perros strike a good balance between style and practicality. The totes are ideal for people who prefer spacious everyday carry bags, while the sling bag offers a compact yet polished option for lighter days.
If you want a handbag that looks stylish while still handling your daily essentials with ease, these picks offer reliable functionality without an excessive price tag.
