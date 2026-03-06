Tried and Tested: I used three different Lino Perros handbags and two quickly became my everyday favourite

A handbag is one of the few accessories you rely on every single day. From carrying work essentials and travel documents to makeup pouches and everyday must-haves, the right bag needs to balance style, space and durability. The best designs look polished while remaining practical enough for long days on the go. To see how well they perform beyond first impressions, I reviewed three handbags from Lino Perros: two structured totes and a compact sling bag. My detailed review of 3 Lino Perros handbags I looked at key factors like storage capacity, internal organisation, comfort and overall versatility to see whether these bags can keep up with everyday routines such as office commutes, travel and casual outings. Here’s a detailed look at three styles: what works, what doesn’t, and which one might suit your lifestyle best. My review of three handbags by Lino Perros

Olive bag

First impressions This tote immediately stands out because of its beautiful embroidered floral detailing. The delicate white flowers against the olive green base make the bag look elegant and slightly artisanal. It’s the kind of bag that attracts compliments without trying too hard. Design and build The tote has a structured silhouette, which means it keeps its shape even when filled. The embroidery gives it character, while the colour keeps it classy enough for work or travel. Specifications 1 main compartment

Zip closure

3 inner pockets

No external pockets

Two sturdy handles The wide shoulder straps make it comfortable to carry even when the bag is full, which is important for long days out. Capacity and practicality This is a surprisingly spacious bag. It easily fits daily essentials like a wallet, water bottle, cosmetics pouch and documents. Because of the inner pockets, organising smaller items becomes easy as you don’t have to dig through everything to find your keys or phone. Where it works best Airport travel

Office days

Weekend picnics

Long outings Verdict Stylish, spacious and comfortable to carry and definitely worth the price if you want a statement tote that’s also practical.

Brown colourblocked sling bag

First impressions If the tote bags are about space, this sling bag is about compact style. The brown and beige colour combination gives it a neutral palette that pairs easily with most outfits. The buckle detail on the front adds a subtle statement element while keeping the overall look minimal. Specifications 3 main compartments

Button closure

No external pockets

No inner pockets

One top handle with detachable sling strap The detachable strap makes the bag versatile and you can carry it as a sling or as a small handbag. Functionality Despite its compact size, the bag offers multiple compartments, which helps keep items organised. It comfortably fits: Phone

Wallet

Lipstick or small makeup items

Keys The sturdy brass zippers and structured design give it a durable feel. Style factor This is one of those bags that works for casual lunches, coffee dates, and quick errands. The neutral brown and beige combination makes it easy to pair with both western outfits and casual ethnic wear.

Verdict Compact yet functional, this sling bag is perfect for days when you only want to carry the essentials.

Brown tote bag

First impressions This is the largest bag among the three. With its brown colourblocked design, it looks neutral and understated and ideal for everyday use. However, the scalloped design element gives it a slightly more casual appearance compared to the embroidered olive tote. Specifications 1 main compartment

Zip closure

3 inner pockets

No external pockets

Two handles The sturdy base is a major advantage. It allows the bag to hold heavier items without losing shape. Storage and practicality This bag is incredibly spacious. It can easily accommodate: Tablet or small laptop

Lunch box

Notebook

Wallet and daily essentials Because the base is firm, it can handle heavier items without sagging. Where it works best Office commuting

College use

Daily errands

Work travel Verdict If your priority is maximum space and durability, this tote is the most practical option of the three. My personal favourites After trying all three bags, two of them stood out. The olive embroidered tote is perfect for travel or office because it’s spacious and visually striking. The brown-beige sling bag is ideal for relaxed outings like lunches or casual dates. Choosing between them is honestly difficult as one wins on space, the other on compact elegance. Who these handbags are best for These bags are ideal for people who want stylish yet functional everyday accessories. They will work well for: Professionals looking for roomy totes for office essentials Travellers who need spacious bags for flights or day trips People who prefer compact sling bags for quick outings Anyone who wants affordable handbags that still feel polished and versatile Because the designs range from large structured totes to smaller sling bags, they cater to different needs, be it if you carry your entire day in your bag or prefer a lighter setup. Flaws but not dealbreakers While these bags offer good value and functionality, there are a few minor limitations worth noting. Some designs lack external pockets, which can make quick-access items like phones slightly harder to reach. The sling bag prioritises compact style over large storage, so it works best for essentials rather than heavy carrying. Structured totes can feel slightly bulky if overfilled, though this is common with most structured bags. None of these issues significantly affect everyday usability, but they are worth keeping in mind depending on how you plan to use the bag. All three bags from Lino Perros strike a good balance between style and practicality. The totes are ideal for people who prefer spacious everyday carry bags, while the sling bag offers a compact yet polished option for lighter days. If you want a handbag that looks stylish while still handling your daily essentials with ease, these picks offer reliable functionality without an excessive price tag. Similar stories for you: Tried and Tested: These 2 Titan watches made my wrist look so chic I tested the ASICS Gel-Cumulus 28 shoes: Here’s what you really get for ₹13,000 Salty scarves review: Are these cashmere-feel winter wraps worth buying this season?

My review of three handbags by Lino Perros: FAQs What should you look for when buying an everyday handbag? When choosing an everyday handbag, look for a balance between space, durability and comfort. A good bag should have enough compartments to organise essentials, sturdy straps for long hours of carrying, and a secure closure like a zip or magnetic button. Neutral colours and structured designs also make the bag easier to pair with different outfits. How can you make your handbag last longer? To extend the life of your handbag, avoid overloading it, store it in a dust bag when not in use, and clean it regularly with a soft cloth. Keeping the bag properly structured and protecting it from moisture or rough surfaces also helps maintain its shape and finish. When is a sling bag a better choice than a tote? A sling bag works best for lighter days when you only need the essentials. If you're heading out for coffee, shopping or a casual outing, a compact sling bag is easier to carry and keeps your look relaxed without the bulk of a large tote. Are structured tote bags good for office use? Yes, structured totes are among the best options for office use because they hold their shape and offer ample storage. They can comfortably carry work essentials like notebooks, chargers, tablets, water bottles and makeup pouches while still looking polished and professional.