Tried and Tested: These dresses are stylish, comfortable and worth adding to your cart

While building my capsule wardrobe, I was in hunt of dresses that not just flatter my body but also ensure comfort and stay like a staple for all occasions. After hours of scrolling through websites, I came across Bodhi that offers a collection of dresses that seemed a bit different from what we normally buy on shopping websites and stores. After a thought, I decided to get my hands-on these Bodhi dresses for a trial. After wearing and styling it across different occasions, here's my honest review of what stood out—and whether it's worth adding to your wardrobe.

These dresses strike the perfect balance between comfort and style. (Bodhi Label)

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Sanyama linen dress

White being my favourite colour, I decided to get this shirt dress that looked absolutely stunning on the website. Crafted from pure linen, this dress featured a structured collar and full placket that held the line from throat to waist. Below the waist, it has a skirt-like release that gives a princess seams shape. While I was quite skeptical about the dress because most white dresses are transparent but this comes with a slip inside that makes it easier to carry. Additionally, the fabric seemed comfortable.

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Crafted from pure linen, this dress featured a structured collar and full placket that held the line from throat to waist.

{{^usCountry}} Overall, I liked the piece, but the sleeves had a more voluminous look than I expected from the website. The fit wasn't perfect for me personally, but that can vary from person to person. While I found the pricing a bit premium, the design stood out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overall, I liked the piece, but the sleeves had a more voluminous look than I expected from the website. The fit wasn't perfect for me personally, but that can vary from person to person. While I found the pricing a bit premium, the design stood out. {{/usCountry}}

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The dress is priced at INR ₹4,200/-

Style tips: I chose to style this dress with my boots and stilettos, as well with a Bohemian bag and loose waves. You can also add a waist belt if it feels too bland.

Tree of Life dress

Another dress that caught my attention was this black dress that is made in cotton fabric. This shirt dress was long and quite relaxed, perfect to style on vacations. The spread collar and loose sleeves add drama to the dress.

However, what bothered me was the two separate sleeve cuts and the heavy pricing of the outfit.

This shirt dress was long and quite relaxed, perfect to style on vacations.

The dress is priced at INR ₹5,354/-

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Style tips: You can comfortably style the dress with flats and stilettos. However, if you want a more polished look, then you can replace its wrap and use a waist belt instead.

Anaya Paisley Flutter dress

This summer dress featured a fit-and-flare mini in soft lilac-pink paisley that looked perfect for a beach vacation. The breathable cotton fabric, flattering V-neckline, and flutter sleeves added drama to the dress. Also, the cotton fabric made it the right choice for harsh summer weather.

However, it was a bit deep-neck, so if you are someone who is not comfortable with this neckline, you might have to figure out another way to style this dress. Also, the pricing of the dress compared to what it offers is too high.

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Another important thing to note is that the website uses AI-generated images which also failed to accurately represent the final product.

This summer dress featured a fit-and-flare mini in soft lilac-pink paisley that looked perfect for a beach vacation.

The dress is priced at INR ₹3,500/-

Style tips: You can style this dress on a beach vacation with flats or wedges. However, I prefer to go with sneakers for a more relaxed look.

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Note for the readers: This review article has been curated based on the products shared with us by the respective brand for editorial consideration.