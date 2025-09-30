Twinkle Khanna at 51 glows on magazine cover, shows a sexy and cool way to style simple white shirt in new photoshoot

The white shirt is a wardrobe staple. While there are a million ways to wear one, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna showed a beautiful way to style the classic piece on a new cover for Vogue India. Here's how the 51-year-old transformed a plain white shirt into an outfit worthy of a magazine cover: she tucked it into a sparkly skirt for a red carpet-worthy look. Also read | Dimple Kapadia at 67 is an absolute beauty icon as she turns cover star for magazine; Twinkle Khanna says ‘Mamma Mia’ Twinkle Khanna dazzles with her stunning looks and effortless elegance on Vogue India cover. (Instagram/ Vogue India and Twinkle Khanna)

Twinkle Khanna's fancy white shirt look

Her shirt and skirt attire exuded the modern elegance we've come to expect from Twinkle. Her plain white shirt and glimmering golden skirt are both from the designer label, JADE by Monica and Karishma. She accessorised the ensemble with Bulgari's Serpenti necklace in matching gold and silver colours.

Twinkle exudes ageless beauty

She went minimalist with her hair, wearing it in a simple blow-dried style so that every detail of her sleek, glamorous ensemble could be appreciated. As for the makeup, Twinkle opted for a monochromatic look by coordinating her glossy peach lipstick with her eye shadow and finishing things off with lots of mascara. She also used her well-groomed eyebrows to define her eyes and facial features.

In the new interview with Vogue India that dropped on September 30, Twinkle shared her idea of beauty and said: “Beauty visits us when we’re young. There is the beauty of firm and clear skin, and there is the beauty of a firm and clear mind. From a young age, I have wanted to hone the latter.” Asked about ageing and her 50th birthday in 2023, she joked, “Turning 50 is a railway journey. Even if it’s to Ulhasnagar and not a destination you particularly want to reach, you still want to get there and just get off the train.”