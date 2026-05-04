Under ₹1000 and still a full look? These 3-piece kurta sets prove it; 8 picks for women
These under ₹1000 kurta sets offer complete 3-piece outfits with dupattas; perfect for everyday wear, office looks, and small occasions without overspending.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
ANNI Designer Women's Rayon Viscose Straight Embroidery Kurta with Pant & Dupatta (FULKUMARI Baby Pink_M_Baby Pink_Medium)View Details
₹787
Amayra Women's Pure Cotton Straight Kurta Set with Palazzo Pants & Dupatta|Ethnic wear|Kurta Set for Women(TCK737-N,Yellow,L)View Details
₹899
KLOSIA Women Printed Anarkali Kurta and Pant Set with Dupatta BlackView Details
₹799
Nermosa Women Embroidery Solid A-Line Kurta and Pant Set with Dupatta (IN, Alpha, S, Morepeach)View Details
₹799
GoSriKi Women's Rayon Viscose Straight Printed Kurta with Pant & Dupatta (SDF PINK-VKS01-GS_XXL_Pink_XX-Large)View Details
₹719
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
On paper, a 3-piece kurta set under ₹1000 sounds like a great deal: kurta, pants, and dupatta all in one. But the real question is: does it hold up in terms of fabric, fit, and repeat wear?
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.Read moreRead less
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
The answer is yes, but only if you know what to look for. At this price point, you’re not buying heirloom pieces or heavy festive wear. What you are getting is high-rotation, practical outfits that solve everyday dressing for office, errands, small gatherings, without effort.
Here’s how to approach it smartly:
- Fabric matters more than brand: Cotton works best for daily wear, especially in heat. Rayon looks more fluid and dressy but may need slightly more care.
- Print vs embroidery: Prints tend to last better at this price point. Embroidery can elevate the look but check that it’s not too sparse or poorly finished.
- Silhouette decides versatility: Straight cuts = office-friendly. Anarkali = more occasion-ready. A-line = safe middle ground.
- Dupatta quality check: Often the weakest link. Expect lightweight fabrics; good for styling, not necessarily premium feel.
If you go in with these expectations, these sets can actually be great value buys. Here are the ones that stand out and why.
8 Kurta sets with dupattas under ₹1000
We curated this HT Shop Now shortlist based on user ratings, reviews and personal choices of a commerce writer who is passionate about fashion and shopping in equal parts.
This set works because it balances fabric and detail well. Cotton keeps it breathable and wearable for long hours, while the embroidery at the neckline and hem adds just enough visual interest. The rust tone is versatile, it doesn’t feel too loud but still stands out from basic neutrals. This is the kind of set you can wear to work and carry into a casual dinner without needing a change.
Tip: Let the embroidery be the focus; pair with neutral footwear and skip heavy accessories.
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If your priority is comfort and repeat wear, this is a strong pick. The straight kurta + palazzo combo creates a relaxed silhouette that works for long office days or daily routines. You can style it differently each time with accessories, making it feel new.
Tip: Add a structured bag or statement earrings to elevate an otherwise simple look.
This is where you trade a bit of structure for movement and visual impact. The Anarkali silhouette naturally feels more dressed up, and the prints add depth without needing embellishment. Rayon gives it that flowy fall, which makes it ideal for occasions where you want something more expressive than a straight kurta.
Tip: Keep footwear minimal; let the flare and print do the work.
A-line cuts are often underrated, but they’re probably the most universally flattering. This one adds light embroidery, making it suitable for both everyday wear and slightly dressed-up plans. It’s a safe pick if you want one outfit that works across multiple settings.
Tip: Swap the dupatta for a contrast one occasionally to refresh the look.
This is your low-maintenance, high-rotation outfit. The printed design hides wear and tear better over time, and the straight silhouette keeps it practical. It’s not meant to stand out, it’s meant to work consistently.
Tip: Roll up sleeves slightly and add flats for a more relaxed, styled feel.
This one leans more into daytime festive territory. The Anarkali shape gives it presence, while the cotton fabric keeps it from feeling too heavy. A good option for small functions, lunches, or when you want something that looks more dressed up without discomfort.
Tip: Add juttis and minimal jewellery for an easy festive look.
Another Anarkali option, but this one focuses more on prints than structure. It’s slightly more casual than embroidered styles but still feels styled enough for outings. Good for when you want flow without going full festive.
Tip: Pair with a sleek ponytail or bun to keep the look clean.
This set sits between casual and dressy. The straight cut keeps it structured, while the fabric adds a slightly elevated finish compared to basic cotton sets. It’s ideal if you want something that transitions easily from work to evening plans.
Tip: Add a belt over the kurta for a more contemporary silhouette.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSamarpita Yashaswini
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.Read More
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