Uorfi Javed redefines bridal fashion in Heeramandi and Padmaavat-inspired couture looks. Pics, videos

Uorfi Javed is the face of Rimple & Harpreet's latest campaign. The fashion influencer, known for her unique fashion sense and bold sartorial statements, redefined bridal fashion in the gorgeous bridal couture looks she wore in several pictures and videos shared on Instagram by the designer label. Uorfi Javed looks regal in Rimple & Harpreet's new campaign.

Padmaavat and Heeramandi-inspired couture looks

Rimple & Harpreet designed the costumes for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat and Heeramandi, and now, for their new collection, it seems the designers are digging into the archives to create contemporary bridal couture garments. Uorfi wore four different ensembles from their new collection. Let's decode each look.

The lehenga inspired by Ranveer Singh's Alauddin Khilji

Uorfi wore an archival oxblood velvet lehenga styled with a custom bejewelled bustier and an embroidered topi for one of the photoshoots for Rimple & Harpreet. The bejewelled blouse features a plunging sweetheart neckline, a cropped hem length, a heavily embroidered full-length sleeve, and a fitted silhouette.

Meanwhile, the lehenga skirt comes with intricate zardozi embroidery. Lastly, the wool scarf, topi, statement rings, loose tresses, bold kohl-lined eyes, flushed cheeks, and pink lips stole the show.

Mixing traditions with a contemporary silhouette

For the second look, Uorfi wore Deepika Padukone's Rani Padmaavati-inspired lehenga set. Rimple & Harpreet dressed Uorfi in a pomegranate pink lehenga set. The ensemble features motifs inspired by archival brocade fragments and Mughal inlay work paired with a crystal-encrusted blouse. The heavily embroidered brocade dupatta, paired with a detailed veil, further beautified her look.

For jewels, Uorfi wore two necklaces, a matha patti, nose ring, bangles, kadhas, haath phool, rings, and jhumkis. With her tresses left loose, she chose pink eye shadow, darkened brows, pink lips, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and mascara-adorned lashes for the glam.

The contemporary bride

Uorfi also wore a Rimple & Harpreet signature Gharchola saree styled with a custom blouse adorned with semi-precious stones and handcrafted glass beads, worn over archival RAH pants for the campaign. She styled it with two necklaces, bangles, a matha patti, a haath phool, and minimal glam.

Another look she donned was a Satrangi Leheria lehenga, a revival of a rare seven-coloured Leheria technique once crafted by master dyers for Rajasthani royalty. She layered it with an archival Rimple & Harpreet cape blouse adorned with marodi ka kaam and resham embroidery.