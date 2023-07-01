Uorfi Javed, Vijay Varma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and others look best-dressed at awards night: Who wore what

Celebrities stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend the Grazia Millennial Awards 2023. The event was a star-studded affair, with the guest list including big names like Aditya Roy Kapur, Vijaya Varma, Uorfi Javed, Sunny Leone, Disha Patani, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra, Sobhita Dhulipala, Raja Kumari, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tesher, Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock, Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta, and more stars. All the stars chose impeccable looks to walk the red carpet for the awards night. So, we decided to compile a list of the best-dressed celebs. Scroll through to see what the best-dressed celebrities wore for the night out.

Best-Dressed Celebrities at the Awards Show: Who wore what

Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed, Vijay Varma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani attend awards night in stylish looks. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Uorfi Javed never fails to surprise when it comes to her fashionable appearances. Taking inspiration from celebrated designers like Loewe, Tom Ford, YSL, Suneet Varma and more, Uorfi wore a self-designed breastplate to the awards show and served a jaw-dropping style moment. She styled the bronze-gold backless accessory with a teal-blue elegantly-pleated saree, a messy top bun, high heels, and striking makeup.

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma made a dapper appearance on the red carpet in an all-white ensemble. The Lust Stories 2 actor wore an oversized notch lapel cropped blazer with striking structural details. He wore it with a matching ribbed tank top and straight-fitted pants. A sleek chain, clean-shaven look, and backswept hairdo gave his all-white outfit a finishing touch.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani served a mic drop sartorial moment on the red carpet in a sultry hot pink gown featuring noodle straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, midriff-baring cut-out on the waist, thigh-high risque slit, a draped skirt, and a floor-sweeping train at the back. She glammed up the gown with centre-parted open wavy locks, matching pink strapped high heels, striking makeup, and minimal jewellery.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur walks the red carpet in a dapper all-black look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Aditya Roy Kapoor was one of the best-dressed male celebrities at the awards night. The star chose an all-black ensemble to walk the red carpet. He wore a relaxed-fit blazer, ribbed tank top, and pants. While the jacket features notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, front button closures, and padded shoulders, the bottoms have a straight-fitted silhouette and a mid-rise waistline. A trimmed beard and a backswept hairdo gave the finishing touch.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone with her husband, Daniel Webber, at an awards show. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sunny Leone attended the awards show with her husband, Daniel Webber. She made heads turn at the awards night in a shimmering embellished notch-lapel blazer and matching flared pants. She added an oomph factor to the suit with a matching embellished bralette, a choker necklace, a messy updo, dainty earrings, rings, and striking makeup.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar chose a black sleeveless faux leather dress for the awards show. It features a halter neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her enviable frame, an asymmetric hem, and a patterned design to elevate the ensemble. She accessorised the outfit with embellished strappy sandals, statement rings, and earrings. Centre-parted open locks, nude lip shade, and striking eye makeup gave the finishing touch.

Sanya Malhotra and Sobhita Dhulipala

Sanya Malhotra's monochrome outfit was the star of the night. The Kathal actor wore a stylish white blouse and black pants to the event. While the shirt features exaggerated collars, pearl-embellished front button closures, billowy full-length sleeves, and a snug fitting, the pants have a high-rise waist, pearl embellishments on the side, and a flared silhouette. She completed the look with statement earrings, striking makeup, and a sleek side-parted hairdo.

Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala attended the awards night in a structured denim strapless top and an asymmetrical denim skirt. The Night Manager 2 actor styled the ensemble with a choker necklace, a messy updo, bold eye makeup, nude lip shade, and striking glam.