The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is your time to shine, quite literally. With up to 80% off on stunning timepieces, now’s the moment to upgrade your wrist game. If you love modern elegance or heritage charm, these watches from Titan, Fossil, and Michael Kors blend classic style with festive-worthy vibe. Here are 6 top picks that deserve a spot in your cart before they run out! Up to 80% off on stylish watches at Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Top picks

Top watch picks at up to 80% off:

Loading Suggestions...

A classic beauty from Titan’s iconic Raga collection, this watch features a delicately embellished mother-of-pearl dial that adds instant elegance to ethnic and western outfits alike. The floral motifs and gold-toned metal strap offer a luxurious touch, perfect for festivals and functions.

Specifications Display: Analog Water Resistance: 30 metres Strap Material: Metal Dial Colour: Mother of Pearl Warranty: 24 months Click Here to Buy Titan Raga Analog Mother of Pearl Dial Womens Watch NM2539KM01/NN2539KM01

Loading Suggestions...

Simple, feminine, and ultra-modern, this pink dial watch from Fossil adds a blush-toned sophistication to everyday and partywear. Its clean design and polished metal strap make it perfect for minimalists who still want to stand out.

Specifications Display: Analog Warranty: 2 years Water Resistance: 50 metres Strap Material: Stainless Steel Dial Colour: Pink Click Here to Buy Fossil Women Modern Sophisticate Three-Hand Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Analog Watch - Bq157, Band Color:Rose Gold

Loading Suggestions...

If you want your watch to double as jewellery, this one’s a no-brainer. The deep blue dial contrasts beautifully with the rose gold strap, while the bracelet-style design makes it occasion-ready. It’s elegant yet playful — a great pick for gifting too.

Specifications Display: Analog Warranty: 24 months Water Resistance: 30 metres Strap Material: Metal (Bracelet style) Dial Colour: Blue Click Here to Buy Titan Raga Delight Blue Dial Analog Metal Strap Watch for Women-NS2693QM01/NT2693QM01

Loading Suggestions...

This Fossil Eevie model is a perfect fusion of vintage appeal and modern aesthetics. The rose gold dial and mesh strap look chic on Indian and western attire alike. It’s the kind of watch you’ll wear on repeat.



Specifications Display: Analog Warranty: 2 years Water Resistance: 50 metres Strap Material: Stainless Steel Mesh Dial Colour: Rose Gold Click Here to Buy Fossil Eevie Analog Rose Gold Dial and Band Womens Stainless Steel Watch-BQ3721

Loading Suggestions...

This bestselling timepiece from Michael Kors is nothing short of iconic. With its oversized dial, sparkling accents, and rich rose gold colour, it’s glamorous, versatile, and always in style. Great for weddings, office, and dinner dates.

Specifications Display: Analog Warranty: 2 years Water Resistance: 100 metres Strap Material: Stainless Steel Dial Colour: Rose Gold Click Here to Buy Michael Kors Analog Rose Dial Womens Watch-MK5896

Loading Suggestions...

A bold choice for women who love unique accessories. The abstract purple dial is beautifully framed in a rose gold case and finished with an elegant link strap. Artistic and functional, this Titan Purple model will turn heads.

Specifications Display: Analog Quartz Dial Colour: Purple Strap Material: Metal Warranty: 24 months Water Resistance: 30 metres Click Here to Buy Casio G-Shock GMA-S2100-4ADR Pink Analog-Digital Dial Pink Resin Strap Womens Watch Shock and 200M Water Resistant G1109

Watches are no longer just about checking the time, they’re statement-makers. So if you lean towards minimal elegance or love bold, standout pieces, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale has options that will level up your style without emptying your wallet. Time is ticking, and these deals won’t last forever!

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Get up to 70% off on t-shirts for women

Amazon Great Freedom Festival starts soon: Min 50% off on kurtis from top brands

Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Get up to 60% off on branded handbags; Top picks

FAQs:Amazon sale, Amazon Freedom festival Are these watches authentic and covered under warranty? Yes, all the watches listed here are sold by verified sellers on Amazon and come with official brand warranties.

Can I return or exchange a watch if it doesn’t fit? Most watches on Amazon come with a 7–10 day return or exchange policy. Check the return window and terms listed with the product.

Are these watches suitable for gifting? Absolutely! These watches are stylish and versatile, making them great for birthdays, anniversaries, or festive gifting.

What should I look for in a good everyday watch? Focus on comfort, water resistance, durable strap materials, and easy readability. Neutral dial colours and minimal design are best for daily wear.

Disclaimer:At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.