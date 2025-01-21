Menu Explore
Usha Vance and Melania Trump are picture of grace as they dance with their husbands wearing breathtaking gowns. See pics

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Jan 21, 2025 10:56 AM IST

Usha Vance and Melania Trump danced with their husbands, JD Vance and Donald Trump, respectively, at the Commander-in-Chief Ball. They wore gorgeous gowns. 

First lady Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance looked mesmerising at the Commander-in-Chief Ball held on January 20 in Washington DC. While Melania danced with her husband, President Donald Trump, Usha took to the stage with her husband, US Vice President JD Vance. Usha and JD were also captured kissing as they danced to The Battle Hymn of the Republic during the ball.

Usha Vance, JD Vance, Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the Commander-in-Chief Ball.
Usha Vance, JD Vance, Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the Commander-in-Chief Ball.

Also Read | Usha Vance steals the show at inauguration day for US President Donald Trump in pink Oscar de la Renta look: Pics

What second lady Usha Vance wore to the ball

The second lady, Usha Vance, chose a blue strapless gown as she arrived with Trump's second-in-command to the Commander-in-Chief Ball. Usha floor-length dress features a sheer mesh neckline that gives the illusion of a strapless design, glittering blue sequin embellishments, a cinched waistline, and a flowy layered tulle skirt.

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, attend the Commander-in-Chief Ball. (Getty Images via AFP)
Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, attend the Commander-in-Chief Ball. (Getty Images via AFP)

One to champion minimalism, Usha paired the ensemble with a statement ring, diamond ear studs, and midnight blue pumps. She left her salt-and-pepper, shoulder-length locks loose and styled with a side parting with the front ends tucked safely behind her ears. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose darkened brows, deep berry lip shade, highlighted contours, blue eyeliner, shimmering pink eye shadow, and flushed cheeks.

Also Read | Kai Trump, Donald Trump's 17-year-old granddaughter, looks stunning in 2 cutout gowns for inaugural ball: Pics and video

Melania Trump's black and white look

Melania danced with Donald Trump in a black and white floor-length dress at the Inauguration Ball. The strapless ensemble features a square neckline, a contrasting black zig-zag detailing cascading through the length of the gown, a front thigh-high slit, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a floor-grazing length.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball during the 60th Presidential Inauguration. (AP)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball during the 60th Presidential Inauguration. (AP)

She styled the ensemble with white pumps, a black choker necklace adorned with a crystal-adorned brooch, and a statement diamond ring. She left her tresses loose in a side parting, styled with soft blowout waves. For the glam, she chose nude nails, glossy pink lip shade, shimmery muted smokey eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, blushed cheeks, and glowing highlighter.

