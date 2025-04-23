Usha Vance wears sleeveless dress for Agra visit with JD Vance, kids as UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives them. Pics

US Vice President JD Vance landed in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday morning with his wife, Usha Vance, and kids. UP's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the Vance family at the airport. They arrived in Agra after their visit to Jaipur, where they explored the Amer Fort. US Vice President JD Vance, Usha Vance and their kids arrive in Agra, received by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (AP )

JD Vance, Usha Vance and the kids arrive in Agra

JD Vance, Usha Vance and their kids – Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel – are visiting Agra during a four-day visit to India. The family will witness the grandeur of the Taj Mahal today. For the occasion, JD, Usha, and their three children dressed up in casual summer clothes. The second lady, who has opted for simple and chic clothing during all her appearances, slipped into a stripe print midi dress. Let's decode what she wore in Agra.

Usha Vance opts for a sleeveless dress

Usha Vance's sleeveless dress comes in a white and blue striped pattern. It features a V neckline, a sleeveless design, embellished button closures on the front, a relaxed silhouette, a cinched detailing under the bust, a flowy tiered skirt, a pleated design, and a midi hem length.

The second lady wore the ensemble with white flat loafers and flower-shaped earrings. She left her salt-and-pepper tresses loose in a side parting. Lastly, for the glam, she opted for a minimal, no-makeup look with feathered brows, dark brown lips, flushed cheeks, and a hint of mascara on the lashes.

What did the Vance family wear for the Agra visit?

JD Vance complemented his wife in a navy blue blazer, which he paired with a light blue button-down shirt and beige pants. He completed the outfit with a belt and tan dress shoes. Meanwhile, Ewan and Vivek twinned om printed bandhgala kurtas, white pyjama pants, and their sister, Mirabel, wore a striped sleeveless blouse and flared pants.