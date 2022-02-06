Vaani Kapoor lays sizzling Valentine's Day fashion goals in strappy bodycon mini

If you are looking forward to cut a sensuous silhouette and flaunt your accentuated figure to turn up the heat this Valentine's Day, sweat not as Bollywood hottie Vaani Kapoor got your fashion woes sorted with her sultry style in a white bodycon mini dress that is perfect sartorial inspiration. Setting the Internet ablaze with her smoking hot look, Vaani slew in the shimmery strappy bodycon mini dress and we think it is the perfect outfit to grab all the eyeballs this Valentine's Day.

Taking to her social media handle, Vaani shared a slew of pictures that put the fashion police on immediate alert. The pictures featured the diva donning a white base mini dress that was sequinned all over and came with broad strap details to raise the hotness quotient.

The body-hugging dress sported a square-neckline and Vaani opted to go sans accessories to let her ensemble do the maximum talking. Leaving her luscious silky tresses open down her back, Vaani amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipgloss, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking smoking hot poses for the camera, Vaani oozed oomph while fans were on frenzy and we don't blame them. She simply captioned the pictures with a melting ice cube emoji and that is exactly the effect her pictures had on us.

If you are looking for encouragement to elevate your winter wardrobe with a mini dress with minimalist style or if you are looking to take a ‘uniform’ approach to dressing without compromising on a fashionable look, opt for this muted style. The minimalist fashion of neutrals are wardrobe mainstays, despite their subdued palette and slay a fuss-free approach to achieve an effortlessly svelte look while the body-hugging detail is sure to set the viewers on fire for all the right reasons.