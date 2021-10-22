Vaani Kapoor oozes hot summer charm in black tank top, Mango's 3k wrap skirt

As the season of the skirt continues and by far its most flattering iteration is the wrap skirt, Bollywood hottie Vaani Kapoor has delayed winter to ooze hot summer charm in a black tank top and a rust-coloured wrap skirt. Cutting an ultra flattering and subtly sexy silhouette, the diva brought back summery vibes and the fashionista in us is on its toes.

Taking to her social media handle, Vaani shared two pictures that gave a sneak-peek of her sartorial elegance as she put her fashion foot forward. The pictures featured the actor donning a black tank top tucked inside the rust-coloured wrap skirt that came with white and brown leafy prints all over.

Made of cotton fabric, the skirt sported Pareo, straight and crossover design with a decorative bow and zip fastening on the side. Produced using sustainable fibres or processes, the skirt boasted of reducing environmental impact.

Pulling back her silky tresses into a high ponytail haistyle, Vaani completed her attire with a pair of black leather boots and accessorised her look with a dainty gold bracelet. Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick that matched her eye shadow tint, Vaani amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Flaunting her well-toned legs, Vaani struck sultry poses for the camera and the Internet was on fire. She simply captioned the pictures, “Outta my (shell emoji)” sic.

The skirt is credited to Mango's ‘Committed’ collection whose goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments. The wrap print skirt originally costs £35.99 or ₹3,712 approximately.

Vaani Kapoor's wrap skirt from Mango(mango.com)

If there is one street style that is versatile and easy to adapt to our own personal fashion, it is the wrap skirt. Team it with a tucked in top to offset the sexiness of the silhouette while the slit opening reduces the frump-factor to show some leg while the sun’s still out.

