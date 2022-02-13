Valentine's Day 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shehnaaz Gill, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi serve fashion tips

Valentine's Day 2022: Come February, and couples all around the world start gearing to celebrate Valentine's Day with each other. As the day of love is just around the corner, anyone in a relationship is likely to be gearing up to go on a romantic date on February 14. It means you are going to need a killer get-up. And what better way to decide than taking inspiration from our favourite celebrities' latest looks. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Shehnaaz Gill and Deepika Padukone to Siddhant Chaturvedi, see how these stars expertly style their looks, so you can too this Valentine's Day.

Bhumi Pednekar In The Love Saree

February is all about celebrating love, and this look of Bhumi Pednekar does the same. The star draped herself in a sheer white saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for promoting her recently-released film Badhaai Do. The six yards comes embroidered with 'love' written in different languages and sequinned embellishments. If you wish to go traditional for your cosy dinner date with beau, this romantic look will help you make heads turn.

Deepika Padukone's Red Dress

Bring out your bold side this Valentine's Day and rock an ultra-sultry and feminine look like Deepika Padukone. The star wore this ensemble for promoting Gehraiyaan. You can pick a spaghetti-strapped faux leather dress like the actor and team it with minimal jewellery and bold make-up to make a statement for Valentine's Day date with your best friends or beau.

Shehnaaz Gill's Sequinned Saree

Sequinned saree will never go out of style, and Shehnaaz Gill's breathtaking look in it proves the same. If you are a newly-wed bride or feel like donning a traditional look for this Valentine's Day, take inspiration from Shehnaaz and pick out a sequinned six yards. You can team the drape with minimal jewels and soft make-up like the star or skip out on jewellery and focus on your glam picks.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Dapper Look

Want to look trendy and elegant at the same time for your Valentine's Day date? Well, pick fashion cues from Siddhant Chaturvedi's dapper look for Gehriayaan promotions. The star chose a greyish blue suit with a white T-shirt and teamed it with chunky white sneakers, a sleek chain, rings and a watch. The star's ensemble is perfect for a dinner date as well as a lunch outing.

Ranveer Singh's Sequinned Black Suit

If you are as OTT as Ranveer Singh and slay quirky sartorial statements with as much confidence as the star, this look can be your inspiration for this Valentine's Day. Ranveer chose a sequinned black blazer, a black button-down shirt, and matching pants. He wore a silver chain, sunglasses and ear studs to accessorise the all-black outfit.

Ananya Panday's Romantic Red Mini Dress

A Valentine's Day date is incomplete without the colour red, and Ananya Panday's mini dress will help you add an appropriate dose of this colour of love to your plans. Her ensemble comes with billowy sleeves, intricately embroidered details, cut-outs on the front, and applique work. This outfit will add a feminine and flirty touch to your date-night look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Minimal Look

Not everyone plans a fancy dinner date on Valentine's Day. Many love to have a cosy date at their homes or lowkey dinner plans with their partner on February 14. If you are that person, we have a suggestion for you - Samantha Ruth Prabhu's white and blush pink tiered dress in this photoshoot. Her ensemble screams elegance and effortless vibes. You can style this look with minimal accessories like the actor and make a statement.

So, which star's look did you like the most?