Valentine's Day 2022: Skincare tips to make him fall in love with you again

Starting February 7, the Valentine's Week commences with the Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally it's Valentine’s Day on February 14 when couples plan unique date idea or a list of activities to spend a romantic day with their partner. As much as it is hyped to go to a beauty parlour to get ready for for your date night, the truth is that the perfect skin can be gained by just doing your skincare at home with natural ingredients that don’t even harm to your skin.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nehaa Juneja, Founder of SkinWorks, and Pooja Nagdev, Founder of Inatur, listed home-based skincare hacks to make him fall in love with you all over again. They shared:

1. It is better to not wait till the last second to do your skincare routine as it is a process that will only give you good results if you do it consistently. If you are going to do your skincare, start doing it long before Valentine’s Day.

2. Get a goodnight's sleep, it is very important. Having a deep and at least 8 hours of sleep will help.

3. Do not skip your morning and night-time skincare routine, it is to be followed strictly. Cleansing, toning, and moisturizing are a must that needs to be done every day in your morning and night-time routine. Scrubbing the face perfectly will also help your skin as it removes the dead skin cells and makes it softer. Overnight skincare is also a great way to soothe your skin, use night serums and sleep masks for the overnight skincare and see the results the next morning.

4. Exfoliate your skin twice a day and do it properly. Exfoliating your skin will not only give you that glowing skin that you’ve always wanted but will also take off any dead skin without doing any damage.

5. Hydrating your skin is another step in your skincare routine that is a must as it will keep any pimples or blemishes appearing on your face at bay. It might not feel like it but eating healthy is also just as much important for your skin.

6. Facemasks will immediately make you feel relaxed and also will make your skin glow and be healthy. Strawberry-made face masks will not only exfoliate your skin but also remove any dirt or dead skin cells. Not only that but it will also make your skin look more radiant and youthful.

7. Face rollers are the new trend in the skincare routine, so why not check out if they’re worth the hype they’re getting. You can not only sculpt your face in the most natural way but the facial rolling will make your face muscles calm and relax your mind.

8. To get home-based skincare, you can start with a natural scrub. To make it, you can use coffee with olive oil and it will remove the impurities from your face and cleanse it with ease which will result in a hydrated and clean face. You can also use a homemade face pack made of honey, coconut flakes, and cinnamon and then massage it on your face to make your skin feel soft and moisturized.

9. Put cool green tea bags on your eyes to de-puff and tighten your skin under the eyes, as we tend to forget about our under eyes.

10. Use moisturizer to keep your skin healthy and also hydrate your skin by drinking plenty of water. To nourish your skin from within, it is important to have a healthy diet and drink lots of water since it will keep your body hydrated and will also help your body detox.

11. You can also drink chamomile tea to help your body relax and rejuvenate.

12. To avoid getting acne for your big date night on Valentine's, using neem powder and water to make a face pack is a perfect remedy for it. Keep it on your face for at least 20 minutes and then wash it off by rubbing it gently in a circular motion. Using a nice Aloe Vera and neem face wash might help as well.

13. Then after all is done, take a detox bath. You can make it by using the right mix of ginger, salt and apple cider vinegar and you can also add baking soda to make it more potent. Soak in it for at least 45 minutes and take a nap after so that the mix gets an adequate time to show the results. Taking a nice steam bath is not only healthy for your skin but also will help you relax your body muscles. In between all this, don’t forget to eat and drink healthily.

14. An aromatherapy session is another way to pamper your skin. You can enjoy the good results of aromatherapy by either applying them to your skin or breathing them in. It is a perfect way to get rid of your anxiety and stress since it helps you in soothing your muscles and making you relax.

15. Using natural ingredients for your skincare is something that everyone should choose to do, not only because it gives better results but also because they have minimal side effects. It is also important to just stick with your basic skincare regime and remember to exfoliate your skin at least once every week.

Remember, there is nothing better than taking care of yourself by making your skin healthy, this Valentine’s Day. If you want to charm your valentine with that glowing skin, then follow these skincare steps and reap the positive results.