Valentine's Week: Nora Fatehi's burgundy slip dress is perfect Rose Day outfit

The Valentine's week has kickstarted with Rose Day this Monday and if you are looking for the perfect outfit for date night with your partner, Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi got you sorted with her viral videos from latest photoshoot with Marie Bärsch. Turning muse for the German photographer based in Dubai, Nora cut a feminine silhouette and we can't take our eyes off her sultry fashion as she flaunted an hourglass figure in a burgundy satin slip dress with thigh-high slit.

The videos soon flooded social media platforms and broke the Internet for all the right reasons. They featured Nora in a desert setting, donning a satin slip dress that came with a cowl neckline and delicate straps to ooze oomph.

The body-hugging maxi dress came with a thigh-high slit to raise the hotness quotient and Nora completed her attire with a pair of transparent white heels. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in side parted soft curls, Nora accessorised her look only with a pair of silver hoop earrings to let her ensemble do the maximum talking.

Wearing a dab of pink lipgloss, Nora amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look that included rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, glittery eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Nora set the Internet on fire.

Ready to kill date night with a steamy style? Let Nora Fatehi's' daring thigh-high slit maxi dress be your fashion inspiration with its lean lines and sensual cuts, a bold use of colour combined with sexy silhouette and paying homage to femininity whilst retaining the independent style ahead of Valentine's Day.