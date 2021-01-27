Varun Dhawan wins fans hearts in maroon kurta set as he reaches Mumbai with wife

IND USA
  Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal arrived in Mumbai after getting married in Alibaug and the groom's maroon ethnic look left fans swooning
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:35 AM IST

Setting new couple and fashion goals since last week, newlyweds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were seen making heads turn with their sartorial elegance yet again as they arrived in Mumbai after getting married in Alibaug. The lovebirds were spotted arriving in a jetty and the groom's maroon ethnic look left fans swooning while paparazzi were on frenzy.

The pictures that flooded the Internet later, featured the Bollywood actor in a maroon coloured kurta set made of poplin fabric and sporting mock pattern. The kurta came with a sharp round cut, concealed placket and a shirt collar.

Teaming it with a pair of maroon breeches, Varun completed his ethnic look with a pair of handcrafted Kohlapuris in burgundy colour and made of smooth leather. Adorned with large flower discs and arrow like cutouts, the comfort-fit slip-ons carried a toe loop along with a braided detail on the front.

Varun accessorised his look with a pair of black sunglasses and the fashion accessory of the past year – a black face mask. On the other hand, Varun’s fashion designer-wife contrasted him in a mint green salwar-suit with a sheer dupatta sporting floral work across the border and the couple posed for the shutterbugs before descending the staircase hand-in-hand and boarding a golf cart.

The actor’s maroon kurta is credited to Mumbai based fashion designer, Kunal Rawal’s label that boasts of being a luxury Indian contemporary brand. The kurta originally costs 12,600 on his designer website.

As for the kohlapuris, Varun flaunted the pair by Aprajita Toor’s footwear label that prides in perfect Indian Sandals. Varun’s kohlapuri pair originally costs 3,699 on their website.

Men need to bookmark Varun Dhawan’s latest look to break the monotony of menswear when it comes to ethnic style.

