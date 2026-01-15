Velvet kurta sets for women under ₹1000: Winter style that looks luxe, costs less

Velvet has a way of instantly making an outfit feel richer, warmer and more festive and this winter, you don’t need a big budget to wear it well. Velvet kurta sets under Rs.1000 are proving that cosy fabrics and stylish silhouettes can absolutely coexist with smart pricing. From embroidered straight kurtas to relaxed co-ord sets and fleece-velvet hybrids, these picks are perfect for winter days, casual outings and low-key festive moments.
Velvet kurta sets for women under ₹1000:
This velvet loungewear kurta set blends comfort with delicate floral embroidery. The long sleeves and soft velvet fabric make it ideal for winter evenings, while the relaxed fit ensures ease of movement. A great option for at-home festivities, casual gatherings or everyday winter wear that still looks put together.
Designed for women who like their winter wear modern and versatile, this velvet co-ord set works across casual, office and semi-formal settings. The short kurti silhouette gives it a contemporary edge, while the plush fabric keeps things cosy. Easy to style with boots or flats.
This set focuses on subtle embroidery and a clean silhouette, making it a dependable winter ethnic option. The velvet fabric provides warmth without heaviness, and the matching pants complete the look with minimal effort. Ideal for workdays or casual winter outings.
A blend of woollen warmth and velvet texture, this kurta set is designed for colder days. The V-neck embroidery and lace detailing add a festive touch, while the 3/4 sleeves keep it wearable indoors and outdoors. A solid choice for winter celebrations on a budget.
If comfort is your top priority, this fleece kurta palazzo set delivers. Soft, warm and practical, it even includes pockets, making it ideal for daily winter wear, travel days or long hours outdoors. Functional winter fashion done right.
This zip-front velvet cord set brings a modern, functional twist to winter ethnic wear. Easy to wear and style, it works well for casual days, travel or relaxed festive looks.
This straight-cut velvet kurta set is for those who prefer clean lines and timeless silhouettes. The embroidery adds interest without overpowering the look, making it easy to dress up or down depending on the occasion.
True to its name, this velvet cord set focuses on understated elegance. The embroidery is subtle, the fit is comfortable, and the fabric keeps you warm without bulk. A versatile winter staple that doesn’t feel trend-dependent.
Velvet kurta sets in this price range are ideal for everyday winter wear, small gatherings and even office-friendly ethnic days. They offer warmth, texture and polish without requiring heavy layering or high spend, making them practical investments for the season.
Velvet kurta sets for women under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1000: FAQs
Yes. Lightweight velvet and fleece-velvet blends are comfortable enough for everyday winter use.
Gentle hand wash or dry clean is recommended to maintain texture and colour.
Absolutely. Embroidered and lace-detailed velvet sets work well for small festive gatherings.
Velvet is naturally insulating, making it ideal for mild to moderate winters.
