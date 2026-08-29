Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia's bouncy hair at Dil Chahta Hai reunion steals the show: Know her secret, from onion juice…

Few silver-screen icons command attention quite like Dimple Kapadia. Decades after making her unforgettable debut with Bobby (1973), the actor continues to deliver effortless glamour. In an Instagram video shared on August 28 by makeup artist Namrata Soni, Dimple looked every bit the bohemian matriarch of high fashion, effortlessly proving that true elegance only sharpens with time. Also read | Dimple Kapadia’s secrets to the most gorgeous hair are ‘excellent’ natural haircare ingredients

Monochromatic elegance and vintage glamour

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Attending the star-studded Dil Chahta Hai 25th-anniversary reunion event in Mumbai alongside former co-stars Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan, and director Farhan Akhtar, Dimple radiated an ethereal glow. At the Mumbai silver jubilee gathering celebrating the cult classic, she wore an ensemble anchored in monochromatic black and white.

Dimple, 69, radiated in a cosy, draped black shawl over a crisp, collared button-down, paired with a high-contrast black-and-white patterned bottom. Statement jewellery — chandelier earrings, stacked bracelets, silver-embellished belt, and layered statement pendant necklaces — added richness to her ensemble.

Her makeup embraced modern minimalism with a soft, dewy base, delicate rosy flush on the cheeks, clean, tight-lined eyes, and a muted nude lip. But as is always the case when Dimple Kapadia enters the frame, it was her voluminous hair that stole the show — cascading in plush, face-framing waves with sun-kissed honey highlights.

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The secrets behind Dimple Kapadia's famous hair

{{^usCountry}} So, how does one of Hindi cinema’s most famous mane maintain its gravity-defying bounce and lustre? The secret lies in a blend of time-honoured remedies and thoughtful rituals — in a 2021 interview with Vogue India, Dimple revealed that her lush locks are the result of lifelong habits rather than fleeting beauty trends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, how does one of Hindi cinema’s most famous mane maintain its gravity-defying bounce and lustre? The secret lies in a blend of time-honoured remedies and thoughtful rituals — in a 2021 interview with Vogue India, Dimple revealed that her lush locks are the result of lifelong habits rather than fleeting beauty trends. {{/usCountry}}

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She credited regular scalp care as her primary foundation, noting that overnight oiling was a childhood staple that helped tame her naturally dry, coarse hair texture. Dimple shared that her signature custom oil blend pairs a rich base of almond and sandalwood oils with targeted essential oils — including rosemary, lavender, and geranium — to stimulate the scalp and maintain moisture balance.

She added, “Oiling goes a long, long way. I oil my hair overnight then get a head massage with a homemade hair pack which is a mixture of eggs (5 whites and a whole egg) and a banana. I leave it on for 10-30 minutes and then wash it through with lukewarm water."

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The power of onion juice

Beyond custom oils, Dimple praised another potent beauty elixir: onion juice. Rich in sulfur, it is her secret weapon for maintaining exceptional density over time. While fresh onion juice remains an old-school holy grail, Dimple noted that modern onion-infused extract oils offer the same reviving benefits without the pungent hassle: "Onion juice is excellent for the hair but I think, the safer option is to use the onion extract oils you get now.”

To complete her regimen, the actor relies on nourishing DIY treatments, frequently applying a homemade mask made of eggs and blended banana to deeply condition and lock in shine before washing with lukewarm water. Paired with a protein-rich diet filled with fresh fish, nuts, and seeds, her holistic approach proves that luxurious hair starts from the inside out.

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Whether championing rich traditional remedies or effortless, high-contrast dressing, Dimple Kapadia remains the ultimate inspiration for timeless beauty.