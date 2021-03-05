Vidya Balan makes a style statement in ₹58k purple pinstripe dress
- For a photo shoot, Vidya Balan wore a purple pinstripe dress with a mauve jacket and opted to go sans-accessories. The Kahaani actor taught us how to channel a fierce vibe with our glam in new pics.
It is not often that Vidya Balan steps out in a dress. The actor has a wardrobe full of elegant sarees that leave us swooning, however, on the rare occasions that Vidya does wear a western attire, it generally has a fun twist. The pictures that she shared from a new photo shoot will tell you what we are talking about.
The Kahaani actor opted for a purple striped silk dress. The handwoven number featured a plunging neckline and a high-waisted belt, made out of the same cloth and it gave the attire an A-line silhouette. The ankle-length dress also had taped details in the lower half which gave the dress a flowy vibe. Vidya teamed it with a dark mauve coloured button-down jacket that was adorned with intricate floral embroidery.
The 42-year-old completed her ensemble with a pair of transparent PVC heels and opted to go sans-accessories. The actor glammed up the look with brown smokey eyes which she teamed with on-point eyeliner, mascara laden lashes, pink blushed cheeks, a nude lip and lots of highlighter. To add the fierce feel to it, she tied her hair in a centre-parted low neat bun. Vidya posted the images on her Instagram account with the caption, "Purple(xed) (sic)."
Coming back to Vidya's dress, it is from the shelves of the brand Pero. If you want to add it to your collection, you will have to spend ₹58,500.
Check out some of Vidya Balan's ethnic looks that made us fall in love with her sartorial sense:
On the work front, Vidya was last seen in the 2020 release Shakuntala Devi. The Amazon Prime film also had Jisshu Sengupta and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. Vidya was even a part of the critically acclaimed short film Natkhat. She is currently filming for her next project Sherni.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vidya Balan makes a style statement in ₹58k purple pinstripe dress
- For a photo shoot, Vidya Balan wore a purple pinstripe dress with a mauve jacket and opted to go sans-accessories. The Kahaani actor taught us how to channel a fierce vibe with our glam in new pics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor slays in oversized hoodie as cousin Arjun turns stylist for her
- Shanaya Kapoor shared images from her impromptu at-home photo shoot with fans on Instagram. The photo shoot was a family affair, as Arjun Kapoor turned stylist and Khushi Kapoor edited the images and delivered the final product.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan in ₹12k co-ord set is all about boss babe vibes with a hint of elan
- Say goodbye to your winter clothes cause it's time to slay in some gorgeous floral print mini skirts and tops like Hina Khan. The actor recently shared images of herself wearing a summery co-ord set and we love it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couture’s escapist euphoria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor sets Roohi promos on fire in sheer ivory saree by Manish Malhotra
- Leaving fans hooked with her saree chronicles, Janhvi Kapoor serves another sensuous look from Manish Malhotra’s collection in an ivory-coloured six yards of elegance as she promotes her upcoming film ‘Roohi’ on Day 4
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Slay spring sundowner or summer brunch like Vidya Balan in asymmetric kurta set
- Vidya Balan recently dolled up for an e-interview and we love everything about retro-chic vibe. From her dove grey asymmetric kurta to smart narrow pants, we can’t wait to recreate the delightful silhouette as we walk into spring-summer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditi Rao Hydari aces flirty summer fashion in chic pink strappy bustier, pants
- Want to set mercury soaring when going for lunch or an evening out? Take fashion cues from Aditi Rao Hydari’s romantic steamy look for The Girl on The Train promotions in a pink strappy twisted bustier teamed with wide-leg pants that look flirty enough to add drama to our summer closet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone's Levi's ad set ripped off from Sooni Taraporevala's Yeh Ballet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle is maternity fashion goals in ₹3 lakh dress with Prince Harry
- For her much anticipated interview with the media mogul, Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle wore a black silk dress and showed that she knows how to do maternity fashion right.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit paints the town red in Finding Anamika's first glimpse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in simple blue spaghetti-strap dress at Roohi promotions
- Janhvi Kapoor recently stepped out in an ethereal flowy dress for a promotional event of her upcoming film Roohi. The dress that is worth ₹22k is one of our favourite looks donned by the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital shows here to stay as fashion week gets a makeover
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani in ₹50k floral bralette and skirt set proves summer is here
- For a recent shoot, Kiara Advani wore a beautiful bralette and skirt co-ord set. The Kabir Singh actor made it clear that summer is here in her matching attire and we love it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anamika Khanna to open LFW, FDCI's joint fashion week with 'Timeless the World'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan gives fans daily dose of vitamin sea in orange bikini
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox