Viral Mumbai athlete Salman Khan: I want to go to Wankhede Stadium; break previous records

Parkouring his way to fame is Mumbai-based athlete Salman Khan, who has become somewhat of an internet sensation after a video of him flipping down Juhu beach went viral on the internet. In the clip, he was seen flipping 42 times - his personal best - which was view more than 38lakh times. He proudly exclaims, “Currently, that is my highest record. But I think I can do a lot more than this if I practise regularly.”

Salman started flipping back in 2016 when he saw a group of boys practise on the beach. Accompanied by his biggest supporter and younger brother Amir, this 22-year-old was in awe of the whole act and determined to try his hand at it. He says, “Within one week, I did my first flip. Itna maaza aya who kar ke ki chhor ne ka maan nahi karta hai.” Seeing his determination to learn, a coach took Salman under his wing and began to teach him. His parents are also supportive of his career and “they love to see me bandargiri,” he adds.

(Instagram)

Salman has big plans for his future which includes creating a new record for flipping, and says, “I am dying to break the existing records”. Outlining his goals, Salman shares, “I want to go to Whankedae stadium and create a new record. I want to try my best to do the most number of flips that I can do. Right now I feel I can touch 50 easily, par mai chahta hu ki who number aur baada bane. I want to touch 100!”

(Instagram)

This Juhu resident has turned his passion into his profession. He works at a popular trampoline park in Mumbai and has also got certified to become a stuntman in the film industry. However, like his namesake, he too has dreams of becoming famous and seeing himself back on the big screen. Bitten by the acting bug when he was a child, Khan has already made his Bollywood debut with Amol Gupte’s 2014-film Hawai Hawai. And by working as a stuntman now, this is his way of making his inroads back into the industry. He says, “Naam toh phele se salman khan rak chukka hai, abhi kaam bhi wase karna hai. I don’t want to walk (onto set) for two to three minutes and go out. I want to play the character. I want to be in the story.”