Virtual front rows as New York kicks off digital fashion shows
Fashionistas will be turning to their screens to see the latest designer trends this fashion week as the traditional autumn/winter catwalk calendar kicks off virtually in New York on Sunday.
With Covid-19 restrictions in place, the usual celebrity-packed front rows, snapping street photographers and exclusive parties are gone, replaced with virtual or, in a very few cases, socially distanced shows.
Designers will show more than 100 "pieces of content" from their autumn/winter 2021-2022 collections in a film, live event or lookbook, said IMG, which runs New York Fashion Week: The Shows.
"There's a lot of hope coming out of this year and the past month with the momentum of (the U.S. presidential) inauguration and the vaccine," said April Guidone, global senior vice president for marketing and brand strategy at IMG, in an interview.
"I think everyone has a hopeful outlook for the rest of the year but also excited to be able to show in any form that they can in creative ways."
Brands such as The Blonds and Badgley Mischka will share video streams while big names Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren are absent from the show schedule. The few live events include shows by designers Jason Wu and Rebecca Minkoff, Guidone said.
"We've been working very closely with the governor and health officials to make sure that our protocols are in place," she said, adding a new fashion week podcast would also debut.
Earlier this month the Council of Fashion Designers of America unveiled its American Collections Calendar, a renamed and expanded New York Fashion Week, with added presentations from U.S. designers showing at later dates.
The fashion and luxury goods industry has been hit hard by the global pandemic with store closures and travel restrictions shrinking demand.
Worldwide personal luxury goods sales fell 23% to 217 billion euros ($262.42 billion) in 2020, the first drop since 2009, according to consultancy Bain.
"It's been a tough time for everyone in the business. Fashion is all about looking good, and if no one is really looking at you there's not much point. ... Spiritually it's a very difficult moment," said Godfrey Deeny, global editor-in-chief of FashionNetwork.com.
"A number of younger designers sadly will go through the wall, but in a curious way the fact the season went digital helped a few of them because it's cheaper somehow to shoot video in a studio or out in the street rather than stage a runway show."
New York Fashion Week runs until Feb. 18. London will follow, also in a digital version.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion’s way forward
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Making the most of Valentine’s day, sustainably!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A quarantine comeback of ’70s fashion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweatshirts meet glamour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virtual front rows as New York kicks off digital fashion shows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra channels inner CEO in well-fitted blazer worth ₹54k
- While promoting her recently released book, Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra dressed in a stunning blue wool well-fitted blazer and channelled her inner boss babe. We are here for it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra braves London winter in ₹1.9 lakh sweater and tracksuit
- Priyanka Chopra recently shared a video on her Instagram account which shows the actor wearing a stunning and, at the same time, comfy Work From Home attire. We are impressed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi adds a touch of romance to Indian wear in pink suit, sheer dupatta
- For a recent event, Nora Fatehi stepped out wearing a beautiful pink ethnic attire with a twist. The fashionista left us speechless with the way she carried the number, that was made by designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate action in fashion: Big clothing brands back Bangladesh recycling scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manya Singh, Miss India Runner-up and daughter of auto driver, shares life story
- I've spent numerous nights without food and sleep, says Manya Omprakash Singh, the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 Runner-up. Manya, who is the daughter of an autorickshaw driver shared her inspiring story.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day 2021: Skincare tips to give you a glow up on special date night
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears ₹1.12 lakh D&G pyjamas for virtual promotions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunil Sethi conferred with honorary doctorate for design and fashion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My real self: Cardi B shares bare-faced selfie to preach self acceptance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput’s sultry maroon bikini, sheer cape are beachwear goals this summer
- Is it summer already? Mira Rajput’s throwback picture from her Goa vacation will not let us believe otherwise as she flaunts a jaw-dropping bikini body by the pool side in a maroon swimsuit layered with a multicoloured cape and we can’t help but add it to our fashion stash now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox