Vishal Punjabi, the man behind The Wedding Filmer, ties the knot in beautiful ceremony; what the couple wore. Pics

Visha Punjabi, the man behind The Wedding Filmer, tied the knot recently with periodontist Nikki Krishan. Vishal, best known for his breathtaking wedding films from celebrities' weddings, including Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani-Siddharth Malhotra and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, among others, got married in a beautiful ceremony. Let's check out the pictures and what the couple wore. Vishal Punjabi of The Wedding Filmer ties the knot with his partner, Nikki Krishan.

The Wedding Filmer ties the knot

The official page of The Wedding Filmer posted pictures of Vishal and Nikki's gorgeous wedding on social media with the caption, “Our Past was not a mistake. It was preparation. Our Present is not a coincidence. It is alignment. Our Future is not a question. It is a promise.” The couple's wedding was a 100-guest affair at the Amanbagh in Rajasthan. The bride and groom wore Manish Malhotra outfits and jewels. Let's decode their looks.

What Vishal Punjabi and Nikki Krishan wore

Designer Manish Malhotra dressed Vishal in an elegant ivory ensemble. The groom's outfit features a kurta, a sherwani jacket, and flared pants. The kurta comes with a split bandhgala neckline, button-up closures on the torso, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed fit. He wore it under the jacket featuring a raised bandhgala neckline, an open front, delicate Kashmiri thread embroidery, and full-length sleeves.

The flared pants completed Vishal's ensemble. He styled the sherwani set with two dupattas layered on his shoulders. The cream dupatta features embroidery matching the sherwani jacket, while the second organza dupatta comes adorned with intricate zardozi detailing and sequin work. An emerald and gold necklace, a matching sarpech, and white mojaris completed the look.

Meanwhile, Vishal's wife, Nikki, decked up in a colourful silk lehenga for her special day. The ensemble features a velvet sindoori red choli featuring a sweetheart neckline, half-length sleeves, heavy zardozi work, and a cropped hem. She paired the choli with a golden pink Banarasi silk A-line lehenga skirt decked in brocade embroidery and kadhai on the borders.

Nikki contrasted the lehenga and choli with a mint green tissue dupatta, beautified with gold gota patti work. She complemented the ensemble with Imperial Heirlooms featuring Russian emeralds, uncut diamonds, and 18K gold from Manish Malhotra's label. She wore a mang tika, earrings, a choker necklace, hair chains, bracelets, chooda, and rings.