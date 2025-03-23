Matha patti, sheesh phool or mang tika: Take inspo from your favourite Bollywood brides to know which one is for you

When it comes to Indian weddings, the bride's jewellery holds as much significance as her outfits. The statement accessories she wears on her big days add elegance and charm to her outfits and hold a lot of importance in these cultural celebrations. Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt wear mang tika, matha patti and sheesh phool (respectively) on their wedding day.

Apart from the necklace, earrings, and chooda, the jewellery you choose to adorn your hairdo with also plays a big role. It could be a mang tika, matha patti or sheesh phool. So, in case you are soon going to be a bride and are confused about which ornament to choose between the three, we have got you covered.

While choosing a hair accessory to go with your wedding look, consider factors such as the shape of your face, the design of your outfit, and the theme of your wedding. Let's find out which one is perfect for you by taking inspiration from the stars.

Mang tika

Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani and Nayanthara wore the mang tika on their wedding day.

Mang tikas are one of the safest and most popular accessories considered by the brides on their wedding day. Rightfully so, as they are a perfect fit for most of the face shapes, especially for those who have prominent nose and angular features. However, the shape of the mang tika matters a lot.

Opt for a delicate mang tika if you have a small forehead, choose any design if you have an oval face, and go for a less detailed oval-shaped, a round design for a square-shaped face, or a rectangular design if you have a round face. This elegant piece will add a touch of femininity without overpowering your facial features.

Matha patti

Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma wore the matha patti on their wedding day.

Matha patti became a bridal favourite after celebs like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Anushka Sharma wore the accessory on their big day. It is known for framing your face well and balancing your features. This type of hair accessory sits well on people who have broad foreheads or those with round, square, heart, oval, or long face shapes. This accessory adds a softer look on your wedding day and will help you make a statement. If the chains of the matha patti are big, make sure that the tika on the front is of the same size.

Sheesh phool

Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari wore the sheesh phool on their wedding day.

Sheesh phool was worn by actors like Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari for their wedding day. This hair accessory looks good on brides who have a smaller forehead. It sits delicately without overwhelming your face. If you have a heart-shaped face, sheesh phool will really compliment your look.

The difference between a matha patti and a sheesh phool is that the latter is typically worn on the head and is designed like a flower or floral motif. Meanwhile, matha patti is a broader, more elaborate piece of jewellery that covers the forehead and is often made up of a chain or multiple bands.