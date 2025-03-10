Tejasvi Surya wedding look has this connection to Deepika Padukone's 2018 saree

Tejasvi Surya, BJP MP from Bengaluru South, married Sivasri Skandaprasad, a Carnatic singer and Bharatanatyam dancer, on March 6, 2025. The intimate ceremony was held in Bengaluru and attended by close family members, friends, and select political figures, including BJP leaders and union ministers. But did you know that Tejasvi's traditional Indian wedding outfit has something in common with Deepika Padukone's bridal look from 2018? Also read | Tejasvi Surya marries Sivasri Skandaprasad, first pics out as BJP leaders congratulate Bengaluru South MP BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad married in an intimate ceremony in Bengaluru (left). Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their 2018 wedding. (Instagram/ Angadi on Insta and Deepika Padukone)

What did Tejasvi Surya wear for his wedding?

Tejasvi and Sivasri's wedding was a beautiful blend of tradition and culture, with Tejasvi dressed in traditional white attire and Sivasri looking stunning in a golden yellow Kanjeevaram silk saree. Tejasvi's wedding look is perfect for grooms who want to honour their heritage.

Take a look:

On Sunday, the Bengaluru designer label behind Tejasvi's wedding look shared a picture of the groom and bride from their big day. The House of Angadi wrote on Instagram stories: “Member of Parliament, Bangalore South and president of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Shri Tejasvi Surya in an Advaya silk brocade achkan and an Angadi silk dhoti woven with real zari on his wedding day.”

Take a look at what they posted:

Tejasvi Surya was dressed in traditional white wedding attire from The House of Angadi. (Instagram/ Angadi on Insta)

What do Tejasvi Surya and Deepika Padukone wedding looks have in common?

Interestingly, actor Deepika Padukone’s brocade silk Kanjeevaram saree from her and Ranveer Singh's 2018 Konkani wedding at Lake Como in Italy was also from Advaya by The House of Angadi. It was crafted using pure zari threads and the Bengaluru-based heritage store, which has been harnessing the traditions of centuries-old weaves for nearly 600 years. According to a 2018 Vogue India report, Deepika's wedding saree took approximately 45 days to complete.

Take a look at Deepika's burnt orange wedding saree to refresh your memory:

Deepika's Kanjeevaram saree was an ode to her heritage

“That Deepika came with her mother and selected the saris personally was a clear indication about the impending wedding. The exclusive Advaya bridal collection was showcased to the Padukones,” the source behind Deepika’s Konkani wedding saree, K Radharaman, who is the founder of Angadi Galleria, was quoted as saying by Vogue India back in 2018.

“The Gandaberunda, a mythical two-headed bird seen on the orange sari, is symbolic of Deepika’s home state of Karnataka. The bird is part of Indian legend and folklore and represents prosperity and wisdom. It is a symbol of royalty and heritage, and the fact that Deepika wore it for her wedding and chose a Bengaluru-based design label is a matter of pride to her home state,” he had added.