Walking shoes that stay comfortable even after 10,000 steps every day

Walking shoes deserve a permanent spot in every shoe collection, especially if hitting 10,000 steps is part of your daily routine. A good pair can make long walks feel easier, reduce foot fatigue, and keep you comfortable from morning until evening. To put together this list, I spent hours reading verified user reviews, comparing ratings across shopping platforms, and going through detailed discussions on Reddit and Quora.

Comfortable walking shoes for men and women designed for daily walks, long hours on your feet, and consistent 10,000-step goals. (canva.com)

By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

I looked for recurring praise around comfort, cushioning, support, durability, and value for money instead of focusing on marketing claims alone. The result is a carefully selected list of highly rated walking shoes for men and women that people genuinely enjoy wearing every day. If your goal is to walk more without sore feet slowing you down, these picks are a great place to start.

5 things to consider when buying walking shoes

Cushioning that matches your routine

Choose shoes with enough cushioning to absorb impact during long walks without feeling too soft or unstable.

Proper fit and toe room

Your toes should have enough space to move naturally, while the heel stays secure without slipping.

Arch support for lasting comfort

Pick a shoe that supports your foot type to help reduce strain during long hours of walking.

Breathable materials

Mesh or knit uppers help improve airflow and keep your feet cooler and more comfortable on daily walks.

Good grip and durable outsole

A reliable rubber outsole with solid traction helps you walk confidently across pavements, parks, and wet surfaces while lasting longer with regular use.

Best men's walking shoes for 10,000-plus steps

1. Asics Gel Kayano Series 30, 31 or 32

The Gel Kayano series is one of the most recommended walking shoes among people who regularly cover long distances. It is designed as a running shoe, though its supportive build and plush cushioning make it an excellent choice for daily walking too.

Why is it great for 10,000 steps

The shoe features Asics' 4D Guidance System, which provides gentle support as your stride changes through the day. Combined with FF Blast Plus Eco cushioning, it helps reduce pressure on your feet, knees, and lower back while keeping each step comfortable.

What buyers are saying

With an average rating of around 4.5 stars on Amazon India, many users say the Gel Kayano is worth the premium price. Reviews frequently mention excellent comfort for heavier users, long city walks, and extended hours on their feet.

2. Skechers Go Walk Max, Go Walk 6 or Go Walk 7

If comfort is your top priority without spending a fortune, the Skechers Go Walk collection remains a popular favourite. Many buyers appreciate how comfortable the shoes feel from the very first wear.

Why is it great for 10,000 steps

The lightweight Ultra Go midsole reduces strain during long walks, while the Goga Mat insole offers responsive cushioning that keeps your feet comfortable for hours. The slip-on design also makes them convenient for everyday use.

What buyers are saying

Rated around 4.4 stars on Amazon India, these shoes receive praise for daily walks, travel, and commuting. Some reviewers mention that the outsole may show wear sooner if used regularly on rough terrain.

3. Hoka Clifton 9 or Clifton 10

The Hoka Clifton has earned a loyal following among people who spend most of their day walking or standing. Its thick, cushioned sole is designed to reduce impact without making the shoe feel heavy.

Why is it great for 10,000 steps

The compression-moulded EVA midsole provides soft cushioning, while the Meta Rocker sole encourages a smooth heel-to-toe transition. This rolling motion helps reduce fatigue during long walks.

What buyers are saying

With ratings close to 4.6 stars, buyers regularly praise the Clifton for its soft underfoot feel and comfort on concrete roads. Purchasing from authorised sellers is recommended to ensure authenticity.

Best women's walking shoes for 10,000-plus steps

1. Brooks Ghost 16, 17 or 18

The Brooks Ghost has become a trusted option for women looking for dependable comfort during long walks, travel, or busy workdays.

Why is it great for 10,000 steps

Its DNA Loft cushioning balances softness with stability, helping maintain proper foot alignment through extended periods of walking. This combination reduces strain without feeling overly soft.

What buyers are saying

Holding an average rating of about 4.5 stars, buyers frequently recommend the Ghost for daily walking, heel discomfort, and consistent support across long distances.

2. Skechers Go Walk Arch Fit

The Go Walk Arch Fit takes the familiar comfort of Skechers and adds extra support designed for people who spend hours on their feet.

Why is it great for 10,000 steps

The Arch Fit insole, developed using podiatrist input, helps distribute pressure more evenly across the foot. This can reduce soreness and improve comfort during long walking sessions.

What buyers are saying

With ratings around 4.4 stars on Amazon India, users often recommend these shoes for holidays, morning walks, and everyday wear, especially if additional arch support is needed.

3. Asics Gel Nimbus 26, 27, or 28

For shoppers who prefer plush cushioning, the Gel Nimbus continues to receive excellent feedback for comfort on hard surfaces.

Why is it great for 10,000 steps

PureGEL cushioning in the heel works alongside FF Blast Plus Eco foam to soften impact, while the knitted upper offers a snug fit that helps minimise friction during extended walks.

What buyers are saying

Rated close to 4.6 stars, many buyers describe the Gel Nimbus as one of the most comfortable premium walking shoes for pavements, shopping trips, travel, and all-day wear.

Walking 10,000 steps feels far more comfortable with shoes that match your walking style, provide lasting support, and cushion every stride. Pick the right pair, and your daily walks can become something you genuinely look forward to.

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.