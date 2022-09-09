Want ‘glass skin’ like the Koreans? Add these nutrients to your diet for the finest skin results

Who doesn’t want to wake up with clear and glowing skin? While we are trying to achieve that real-life glass skin effect for ourselves, we are not actually paying attention to some awesome foods which can do magic for our skin but your external beauty will only reflect in all its glory when you consume the best foods for your skin.

The word ‘glass skin’ refers to skin that is evenly toned, glossy and smooth and the name ‘glass skin’ comes from the fact that such skin looks to be as flawless as glass and is a really elegant and simple way of expressing someone with a great complexion in the fashion world. Although the term ‘glass skin’ has its origins in Korea, the entire world today wants to be a part of this fashion trend and to accomplish this, you'll need to start with glass skin home treatments.

Achieving glass skin is something everybody is talking about but it is unfair to put pressure on yourself just to get that skin however, if you wish to get smoother and shinier skin, there are tons of ingredients that can serve you in the best way possible in order to achieve glass skin.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dietitian Garima Goyal revealed the nutrients that one should add to their daily diet if they wish to see the finest result for their skin:

1. Carrots - One of the most colorful vegetables, carrots are enriched with bate-carotene which is a storehouse of antioxidants. Antioxidants protect the skin from sun damage and also prevent free radicals which are responsible for signs of aging.

2. Walnuts - Walnuts contain vitamin E and Vitamin B5 which act as protective barriers for the skin and protect the skin from external damage. The presence of vitamin E nourishes the skin from within and boosts collagen production thus helping to retain the youthful glow.

3. Avocado - Avocados are loaded with minerals, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids all of which are superfoods for the skin. Regular consumption of avocados helps the skin to become tight and improves skin’s elasticity. It increases collagen production on the skin and penetrates deeply into the skin and provides nourishment.

Dietitian Tauqeer Zehra, Founder of GoNutriWay, shared, “People following a FAD diet to lose weight have complained of having skin-related problems like acne, a lack of glow on their skin and other issues since by following a FAD diet to lose weight quickly, they missed out on important nutrients that their bodies require on a daily basis. Our body is made up of cells, which our body replaces after a certain amount of time and creates new cells from food we eat.” He suggested including these nutrients in your daily diet:

1. Load up the key vitamins - A diet high in fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts, and seeds, as well as regular exposure to sunlight, all contribute to the health of the skin since several vitamins, including Vitamins C, E, and D, play a role in skin health. Citrus fruits, berries, green leafy vegetables, and kiwi fruit all contain high concentrations of vitamin C, which is also involved in the production of collagen, the tissue that reinforces the skin and enhances its suppleness and look.

2. Focus on Beta Carotene - Beta carotene, the body's precursor to Vitamin A, is found in the highest concentrations in red and orange fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, red capsicums, carrots, and sweet potatoes, and it has a powerful antioxidant role in the body, helping to protect cells, particularly skin cells, from the effects of oxidative damage.

3. Omega 3 - Omega 3 is a type of fat, which found in Fish like Salmon, Mackerel, Tuna, Sardine. If you are vegetarian then go for nuts and oil seeds or supplement.

4. Zinc - When it comes to our skin, zinc helps with protein synthesis and cell regeneration. It also acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells from damage over time. One of the simplest ways to get enough zinc in your diet is to eat nutrient-rich seafood like prawns at least 2-3 times per week. A daily serving of nuts and seeds will also help you meet your zinc requirements to support immune function and skin health.

5. Vitamin B complex - The skin's ability to control cell turnover and sebum production (Sebum, an oil secreted by the sebaceous glands, keeps the skin moisturised.) depends on vitamin B complex. Meat, eggs, seafood, nuts, and seeds all contain vitamin B.

6. Probiotics - Eating foods rich in probiotics promotes clear and healthy skin. Foods rich in probiotics are Yoghurt, Buttermilk, Tempeh, idli, dosa and other fermented foods, Kimchi, kefir, pickles and Sauerkraut.

Say hello to beautiful skin by adding these amazing nutrients to your diet.