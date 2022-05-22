Want perfect skin in 1 week? Check out this 7-day summer skincare guide

With the weather on a roller coaster ride, our skin and hair are barely able to breathe so we set out on a quest for some beauty routine changes that we need to make to prep up for the harsh summer, both in terms of diet as well as beauty regimes. Warmer air, harsh sunlight and lots of BBQ or pool parties can damage our skin barriers so, if you are looking for beauty tips to can save your skin, we got you sorted with a day-wise beauty routine along with fruits, vegetables and even dry fruits that can help you fix your skin within 7 days.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ruchita Acharya, Founder of Glow and Green, listed a 7-day summer skincare guide that promises perfect skin in 1 week:

Day 1: Cleansing - The skin's primary function is to protect the internal organ from external forces and toxins. Your skin will not like sudden changes that you are about to make so give it time by prepping it. That's why a cleanser is the best way to start making change. First, remove all the gunk and makeup from your face. Use Jojoba or Fractionated Coconut Oil. Once it's clean using oil, use any alcohol-free soap cleanser to get a refreshed look. If you are into DIY skincare spirit, use this recipe instead of a soap cleanser. 1/3 cup of grounded oats and 1/3 cup of green tea, mix both ingredients thoroughly, activate powder with the water and use it as a cleanser instead of a soap cleanser.

Day 2: Protecting - “Prevention is better than cure”, is the apt phrase to understand why protecting the skin during summers is crucial. We usually look for remedies to revive our skin after the harm is already done. For instance, we pay attention to our skin after getting skin burns. So this summer dedicate a day to sunscreen. Don’t do DIY Sunscreen as they are not very efficient. Instead, go for organic and clean physical and chemical sunscreen.

Day 3: Taking care of your personal skin problems - According to what your skin is tormented by, personalised care could be taken. For example, skin prone to excess oil can be subjected to honey, apply a layer of raw honey on the face and keep it for a while before washing it off. Similarly for dry skin, freshly removed creme from milk with a little bit of turmeric and aloe vera gel. To enhance the benefits going for a healthy tea concoction for an inside-out beauty routine is a brilliant idea.

Another healthy drink is to consume the water leftover after soaking fenugreek seeds overnight, early in the morning.

Day 4: Scrub scrub scrub - Exfoliation is a crucial beauty drill that everyone nowadays is aware of. Glowing skin doesn't shine until we remove all our dead skin from our face and neck area. An exfoliant like a lactic acid-based face scrub using greek yoghurt and honey can also help retention of skin moisture.

Day 5: Moisture retention - It’s time to replenish our skin with antioxidant-rich and hydrating facial oils. Facial oils are basically a combination of carrier oil or single carrier oil applied on your skin as a moisturizer.

Day 6: Mask and steam - Using leftovers such as vegetable and fruit peels you can go on Day 5 for a fruity facial by making DIY Masks followed by nice steam! A fun tip is to use fruit and vegetable peels for the face steam and use the same left-over water to turn into face mask powder into face mask itself.

Day 7: Hydration - To ensure added hydration after a thorough skin rejuvenation, we still need to ensure that the skin is still bouncy and youthful. So you can opt for another round of fruity steam or mask or even go for a DIY face serum.

Pointing out that dry fruits, seeds and nuts are said to be highly beneficial in adding to your body’s micronutrients and fiber content because of the abundance of natural vitamins and minerals found in them, Dietician Vidhi Chawla, Founder of Fisico Diet Clinic, revealed that they help in strengthening the body's immunity system as well as keeping the skin healthy. She highlighted seven nuts and dry fruits that one must consume regularly to aid in a glistening skin.

She suggested you could dedicate one day of the week for adequate consumption of these seven dry fruits a week per day:

1. Figs - Figs help prevent the overproduction of sebum and so stop oily skin. Furthermore, they prevent water loss from the topmost layer of the skin, ensuring that the skin is hydrated all the time. Most importantly, figs reduce the breakdown activity of collagen thus preventing wrinkles.

2. Almonds - Rich in Vitamin E, it moisturises and nourishes your skin from the inside and acts as a natural sunscreen protecting the skin from sun damage.

3. Pistachios - Pistas have healthy fat which provides elasticity to your skin thus making it look younger and fresh. They delay the formation of wrinkles, as well.

4. Walnuts - Walnuts contain Omega-3, which not only locks the skin’s natural bounciness but also moisture. Omega-3 is also a great aid in reducing inflammation caused by allergies and skin burns. They also make for excellent exfoliants.

5. Raisins - Raisins are the underestimated dry fruits. They have the capacity to o protect your skin cells from free radicals, due to the presence of polyphenols in them which are antioxidative. They also help in protecting your skin from environmental damage such as pollution because of Resveratrol, which also purifies the blood and removes the dull appearance of the skin.

6. Pumpkin seeds - Considered a superfood for skin, you can consume dried pumpkin seeds in roasted form. It is a storehouse of the mineral Zinc that protects your cell membranes, helps maintain collagen, and promotes skin renewal.

7. Cashewnuts - Cashewnuts contain various nutrients and minerals which help in making the skin healthy in various ways. For example, minerals like zinc, magnesium, iron, and phosphorous boost the formation of healthy skin. Similarly, Selenium is an excellent antioxidant and reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

According to Nutritionist Dr Rohini Patil, “These days everyone is so focused on taking external care of the skin, spending huge amount of money on purchasing those expensive creams and treatments, but they are forgetting that actual skin care starts from within. ‘You are what you eat’ is an optimum quote for skin care.”

She recommended herbal detox tea for skin and said, “Infused with 100% natural ingredients, this tea is remarkable beverage which is incredibly good for your health, coupled with the subtle taste of various tea leaves, herbs and spices. The tea is a blend of various teas like green tea, rooibos tea, liquorice tea, dandelion tea etc. that provides skin glow. It is also made with different spices like turmeric, fennel seeds, cinnamon, cardamom, garlic, ginger and black pepper which are super healthy as they have anti-inflammatory properties and are medicinal. It is also enriched with mint leaves, basil leaves and lemon grass leaves that provides acne free skin.”

Dealing with skin problems may be difficult, especially when the summer heat can be harsh on your skin, causing rashes or tanning and there are so many treatments on the market that promise to address all of your problems. However, Dietitian, Nutritionist, Physiotherapist and a Certified Diabetes Educator - Dr Archana Batra - suggested that for any skin problems you might have, before you look for something to put on your skin, attempt to enhance its condition with what you consume.

She elaborated that fruits and vegetables are not only refreshing but they also provide powerful health benefits and advised trying out these summer foods if you want to ensure that your skin is totally healthy and glowing:

1. Papayas - The fruit's pinkish-orange flesh can be beneficial to your skin. Papaya is high in water, which helps to keep your skin soft and hydrated even in hot temperatures. Papaya provide a filling complement to fruit salads and taste great in smoothies too.

2. Tomatoes - Tomatoes are an excellent source of all antioxidants, particularly lycopene. This helps to prevent wrinkles and protects your skin from damaging UV rays as well as pollution, which can create dark spots, lines, dryness, and roughness. Tomatoes, when used as a pulp, tighten pores and prevent acne.

3. Bananas - Bananas have a wide range of nutrients that can help you and your skin stay healthy and attractive. Its high potassium content moisturises and hydrates your skin. It also contains folate as well as minerals like calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium, which act as antioxidants and antimicrobials. Furthermore, they are a multipurpose beauty food as banana peels can even be used to treat acne scars.

4. Hibiscus tea - This ruby red tea is a great food to detoxify and moisturise the body. Its moisturising characteristics help the skin appear supple and moisturised, as well as allowing for greater blood transfusion to the skin. If you have inflamed or itchy skin, antioxidant compounds like Vitamin C and anthocyanins help aiding it. The tea can be used as a base for margaritas or as a substitute for syrupy sweet mixers. Simply steep it for a long time and then add some agave and lime juice.

5. Coconut oil - Coconut oil is known for its ability to regenerate skin tissue and can be used topically and orally to reduce wrinkles. It hydrates and rebuilds our connective tissues, which are often the source of wrinkles. Organic extra virgin coconut oil is the best option.

6. Cherries - Summer is all about a bowl full of cherries. Rich in potassium and Vitamin c, it gives you dewy summer skin glow and prevents dry, flaky skin. Consuming sweet or tart cherries can help to prevent and reduce oxidative stress, which is linked to the ageing process. and irritation.

7. Green beans - Retinal can help to slow down the aging of the skin. Green beans contain beta-carotene, which is converted to the retinal in the body. They are an excellent seasonal skin beauty booster. Retinal maintains skin smooth and protects it from sun damage in the past and present. You should still wear sunscreen, but including these greens in your summer diet should be a must.