Want to flaunt a steamy athleisure look this monsoon? Here are 5 fashion tips

Sweats and joggers have been a crowd favourite outfit for a long time but athleisure wear takes the whole fashion game to another tangent as this style of clothing can be worn anywhere, at any time, it is comfortable and it can be adapted to suit the season. While the hip-hop-influenced athleisure for Karisma Kapoor in Dil Toh Pagal Hai were very fashion-forward for 1997, it is interesting to note that the trend never goes out of style and millennials and Gen Z these days are all about raising the heat in a chic off-duty aesthetic, making athleisure wear the hottest new trend in the fashion industry.

Loungewear and active wear are rapidly taking over street style looks with their quirkiness be it stylish pyjamas, mesh sports bras or kitschy printed track pants. Despite lockdowns being lifted, the loungewear trend is still getting thumbs up all across the world and style curators are already bent double to creatively transform it into mainstream fashion.

The post-pandemic fashion is seeing shirts being replaced with oversized, boyfriend tees while PJs are here to dominate our wardrobes instead of jeans. Serving a laid-back off-duty aesthetic in the fashion world is the new trend among fashionistas which takes our love to laze around in PJs to next level and has us hooked with a strong desire to not leave the warm soft bed but in a cosy, fashionable, classy and well groomed way.

Want to flaunt a steamy athleisure look this monsoon at the airport, gym, living room or club? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Divya Aggarwal, Co-Founder of KZ07, revealed 5 fashion tips to add a few new shades to your athleisure wardrobe since people have always been wary about wearing bold colours but athleisure is changing this attitude. According to her, bright neon tracksuits or monochrome co-ords and embracing your inner style is the new fashion mantra as the best thing about athleisure is that you have the freedom to choose from a ton of variations to find what suits you.

Suggesting that colourful pieces are especially popular this season with many celebrities flaunting their brightest looks, Divya Aggarwal pointed out that choosing the right colours is not easy hence, here are a few tips:

1. Choose colours of the same shade - When choosing different coloured pieces, choosing from the same colour palette is best. This makes your look feel very cohesive and stylish

2. Accessorise to glamourize - With colourful outfits, it is always a nice touch to add a few accessories to emphasize your look. Nothing too over the top but a few rings or a cool pair of shades should do the trick

3. Mix and match - Another popular misconception is that bold colours and prints do not go well together. Well, it is time to bust these myths. Coordinate your outfits with bold coloured prints in the same shades to maximize your style quotient

4. Black is beautiful - Another way to style colourful athleisure is to wear it with something black. If you wear a bright top, then pair it with a toned down black bottoms or vice versa. This helps bring out the colour you are wearing

5. Less is more - The most common problem where you can go wrong with colours is wearing too many all at once. It is very hard to balance multiple colours, especially bold ones. Therefore, it's best to stick to 2-3 colours at a time

Sakshi Shrivastava, Senior Fashion Designer at DaMENSCH, asserted, "Whether you are "active" or not, everyone likes athleisure wear. Fitness-inspired clothes have become one of the hottest trends on the market. A good pair of joggers may now be worn outside of the gym, on walks, at the movies, when meeting a friend for coffee, or at home on a quiet rainy Sunday. So, while the rain does its magic, curl up in your favourite pair of joggers and sip a hot cup of beverage."

These are just a few suggestions to up your athleisure game but at the end of the day, it’s all about who you are. Athleisure is all about feeling comfortable yet fashionable but it is certainly not easy to change your entire aesthetic overnight. Follow these tips and you will eventually get there. Wear the colours that bring out the best version of you to the streets!