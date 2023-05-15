The Cannes Film Festival is slated to start on May 16. One of the most prestigious film festivals celebrated all across the world, the 76th Cannes Film Festival, for this year will start on May 16 and will go on till May 27. Just like every year, we already cannot wait for the festival to start, and so the red carpet. The red carpet at this film festival is attended by the A-listers of the film and the fashion industry, and is known for launching new styles in the world. From daring looks to the celebrities representing their traditions and cultures from their home country at the red carpet, Cannes Film Festival is looked forward for many reasons.

When Bella Hadid wore a dramatic Schiaparelli Gown at Cannes(Instagram/@schiaparelli)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Best and worst fashion moments from the Cannes Film Festival over the years

A lot of the looks at this film festival’s red carpet leaves a lasting mark, and Bella Hadid’s 2021 look is certainly one of them. The actor attended the 74th Cannes Film Festival and walked the red carpet, making her fans swoon and making a lasting mark on the red carpet looks forever. On the sixth day of Cannes Film Festival, 2021, Bella Hadid attended the premiere of the Italian film Tre Piani (Three Floors). Bella played muse to the fashion designer house Schiaparelli and looked absolutely stunning as she picked the back gown for the red-carpet look. She decked up in a black sleek long gown with bodycon details, full sleeves, and a plunging neckline. What stole the show was her brass necklace designed to form the passageways of the lungs. “Bella Hadid wore a long-sleeved dress in wool crepe with a low-cut neckline, and a gilded brass necklace in the shape of trompe lungs adorned with rhinestones,” the designer house described her look in the post. Check out her look here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bella further accessorised her look in statement golden earrings embedded with red stones, and a statement finger ring for the red carpet. In sleek black stilettos with silver stone details, she completed her look. Bella wore her tresses into a sleek top bun with a dramatic tail. In grey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Bella aced the look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON