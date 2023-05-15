Cannes 2023: A look back at Hina Khan's most unforgettable fashion moments on the Cannes red carpet

Cannes 2023: The highly anticipated 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, May 16, and will continue until May 27. This annual event, held in the picturesque French Riviera town of Cannes, attracts renowned figures from the international film industry who grace the red carpet. Indian celebrities also make their presence felt at this prestigious festival, contributing to the creation of unforgettable fashion moments year after year. Hina Khan, a prominent Indian celebrity, is set to attend the Cannes Film Festival once again, showcasing her presence on the international platform. Having made her debut at Cannes in 2019, the diva has been evolving her red-carpet looks ever since. Hina Khan's memorable and head-turning red-carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. (Instagram )

From exquisite, sweeping gowns to form-fitting dresses, she continues to provide fashion inspiration for enthusiasts worldwide. As we eagerly anticipate the looks she will grace us with this year, let's take a moment to reflect on Hina Khan's memorable and head-turning red-carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. (Also read: Cannes 2023: From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai, a throwback to the red carpet looks that stole the show in 2022 )

Hina Khan best looks from Cannes

Maxi-length thigh-high slit dress

Hina Khan made a stunning appearance at Cannes 2022, where she wore an eye-catching turquoise blue maxi-length dress with thigh-high slits. Her dress features a plunging V neckline, full sleeves, and an embellished see-through slip underneath, adding allure to her ensemble. She accessorized with silver pumps, and diamond jewellery, and opted for a sleek low bun hairstyle. Her makeup featured shimmery silver eyeshadow, mascara, a mauve lip shade, and glowing skin.

Embellished lavender gown

Who can forget Hina Khan's show-stopping appearance on Day 3 of the 75th Cannes Film Festival? The actress was a vision in a lavender gown that featured an array of stunning design elements. The strapless dress boasted a daring square neckline and delicate lace embellishments that were perfectly offset by feather adornments scattered throughout. With diamond jewelry, minimal makeup, and open side-parted tresses she completed her glamorous look. It was a truly unforgettable look that cemented Hina's reputation as a style icon at the Cannes Film Festival.

Semi-sheer mini black dress

Hina Khan showcased her glamorous side in a voguish-black ensemble during one of her appearances at Cannes 2022. The actress donned a stunning mini dress that exuded oomph, featuring a semi-sheer bodice with delicate lace details and a dramatic tulle train. Keeping the styling elegant and monochromatic, she paired the dress with black heels and minimal accessories—a dazzling bracelet and earrings. Her makeup was flawless, featuring brown lips, radiant highlighter, shimmery eyelids, and defined brows. Hina truly stole the show with her impeccable fashion sense and glamorous presence.

Pleated red gown

Hina Khan made heads turn and owned the spotlight with her bold and stunning red strapless gown from Rami Al at Cannes 2022. The gown featured captivating pleated detailing that added depth and allure to her ensemble. Complementing her look, she accessorized with elegant dangling earrings, adding a touch of glamour. Hina's flawless makeup accentuated her natural beauty, while her stylishly left-open short hair added a chic and fashionable element to her overall appearance. She truly painted the town red with her captivating presence at Cannes.

Grey metallic gown

Radiating pure enchantment, Hina Khan stole the spotlight on the fifth day of Cannes 2019 with an absolute showstopper. Bedecked in a mesmerizing grey tulle gown by the esteemed Australian fashion house, Alin Le Kal, she left us breathless. This sheer masterpiece featured a fitted bodice, cinching her tiny waist, while the ethereal grey fabric gracefully rose from the top. But wait, there's more! With a daring thigh-high slit stealing the show, the lower part of her gown transformed into a magnificent train, turning heads at every step.

Silver see-through floor length gown

In a dazzling display of style, Hina Khan made her grand entrance at Cannes in 2019, clad in a mesmerizing silver gown by Ziad Nakad Couture. This unforgettable ensemble boasted long cape sleeves that added a touch of drama, perfectly complementing the gown's plunging back and neckline. Adorned with intricate silver embellishments, the gown sparkled and shimmered, capturing the attention of all who laid eyes upon it. Hina Khan's debut at Cannes was nothing short of breathtaking, setting the stage for a remarkable journey of fashion and glamour.