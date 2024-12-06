Winter sportswear for boys: Top 10 trendy and comfy picks for the little athlete

Searching for comfortable winter sportswear for kids to keep them warm? Add these branded sportswear from Myntra to their wardrobe available at a discount of 20-100%. Winter wear for boys

Whether it's summer or winter, kids have the same playing routine and it's the parents responsibility to keep them warm. Isn’t it great if they can be kept warm and cosy without having to compromise with fashion and trends?

Fashionable and trendy winter sportswear for young athletes are available in top brands which can complete their wardrobe. These sportswear are not only visually appealing but also comfortable and allow little champs to move their hands and legs freely.

Whether it's a casual occasion, formal setting, or sports day special, these sweatshirts, hoodies, joggers, and scarfs can fit into all. So, let’s have a look at the great deals and discounts that Myntra has in sleeves for athlete kids.

This tracksuit is best for an athlete kid as it has a sweatshirt and a pair of track pants available at quite an affordable rate. The complete outfit is perfect for casual wear and has pockets in both upper and lower. The cuffed hem makes it sit quite well at the ankle and wrist giving the kid a clean and chic look. The elasticated waistbands with drawstrings are added to tighten the grip at the waist.

Matching hooded pair perfect for casual occasions.

Fleece fabric and long sleeves to keep the body warm.

Can be paired with Avoid Pairing with Solid pastel colour t-shirts Printed t-shirts White Sneakers or sports shoes Loafers and high ankle boots

A blue and black puffer jacket is perfect for kids as the winter winds start to blow during their playtime. The inside layers of the jackets are designed to provide warmth throughout the body as well as feel light-weighted. When paired with high-necks or turtle neck inners that have long sleeves, it gives a sophisticated and smart look to the little athletes.

Colorblocked puffer jacket to protect from cold air.

Sleeveless with stand collar and zip to pair with full-sleeve thermals.

Can be paired with Avoid Pairing with Long sleeves and turtle neck skinny t-shirts Vests or pop-printed t-shirts Pop-coloured sports shoes or white sneakers Boots and formal shoes

Looking for a sporty as well as funky look for an athlete kid? A Donald Duck sweatshirt with hood is a perfect match up for it. Pair it with a black jeans or trousers for a casual occasion and let the kid feel the comfort and ease while running around. The cuffed sleeves will sit still at the wrist avoiding the hands to fall back in giving the child a sleek look.

Graphic print pullover that catches the eye.

The hood neck makes long sleeves block the air.

Can be paired with Avoid Pairing with Solid t-shirts and jerseys, along with black or grey joggers Shirts and textured formal trousers Black, white, or blue sports shoes Heavy accessories or layered chains

Young athletes look dashing when they wear a hooded pullover with the right pairings during casual gatherings or sports meets. What could be more suitable than a blue pullover with their favourite marvel character printed at the front? This Captain America hoodie is a must have and loved sportswear of marvel fans because every boy loves this man who doesn’t age.

Comic and humour print pullover to save from cold.

Hooded neck with long sleeves to cover ears and hands.

Can be paired with Avoid Pairing with White or Grey trouser/ Sweatpants Same colour trousers or other pop colours White sports shoes with a hint of red on them Ankle-length sports footwear

This classic yet elegant jogger for athlete boys is a must have in the wardrobe as it can be worn every day. The fabric allows them to move their hands and legs freely in all directions while playing and also there are pockets to keep their hands warm. When paired with an overshirt or shirt along with a solid shirt and sneaker, the kid will definitely look like a runway model for sports.

Cotton and polyester fabric are soft on the skin.

Regular fit joggers can be worn on casual occasions

Can be paired with Avoid Pairing with Solid pastel t-shirts and dark coloured overshirt Printed or textured t-shirts Leather sneakers, trainers, canvas sneakers, and slip-ons Sandals and huaraches

Mid-raise cotton joggers with cuffed hem gives a detailed dimension to an athlete's legs, thus making the kid appear smart and clean. This is available in multiple colours ranging from olive green, yellow, grey, mint green, navy blue, brown, and beige. It is best to pair this jogger with a white or black mid-sleeve t-shirt and an overshirt. A denim jacket can also go with it if it is a casual or informal setting.

Cotton fabric joggers can be worn on casual occasions.

Comes in a regular fit and can be tightened at the waist using drawstrings.

Can be paired with Avoid Pairing with Textured, solid, and printed t-shirts and sweatshirts Oversized hoodies and shirts Trainers, boat shoes, driving moccasins, and sneakers Sandals, espadrilles, and slip-ons

Protect the kids ears and neck with this unisex black scarf that will not move from its place once put on. This is better than those long scarves because when not in use, they can be slipped down and can be used as neck accessories. There are chains and clips that can be attached with this scarf to make it look fashionable; however, too many accessories may ruin the elegance.

Polyester fabric solid scarf that covers the entire neck.

Easy to wear and feels soft on the skin.

Can be paired with Avoid Pairing with Black or grey woollen cap Long scarves Long silver or gold chain with pendant Think and short chains

Boys can wear this colour-blocked hooded sweatshirt and joggers with white sneakers or trainers for a sporty and clean look. Since the sweatshirt has a zip, it can be left open with a graphic t-shirt inside to give a funky and fashionable feel. When the weather gets cooler, the athlete can put on the hood and cover the head and ears to stay warm and cosy.

Dual colour-blocked long-sleeved sports set for a comfortable feel.

Fleece and cotton hooded neck sweatshirt and jogger save from cold.

Can be paired with Avoid Pairing with Thermals, jerseys, and solid t-shirts Textured shirts and multi-coloured t-shirts White sneakers or trainers Heavy accessories and multi-coloured sneakers

Fleece tracksuits are the best to keep an athlete's body warm and protected during winter. Whether the kid is going out for a run or convenience store, this set will be a go-to outfit for all occasions. These can also be worn on casual days at school with a cowl or bandana for extra protection at the neck and ear. A black glove and shoes will complete the look along with some minimal accessories like a watch or chain.

Long sleeves and hooded neck top with mid-raise lower for a chic look.

Polyester and fleece fabric sweatshirts and joggers give a soft hug to the body.

Can be paired with Avoid Pairing with Knitted scarf, cowl, or bandana Shawl or cashmere scarf White and black sneakers or trainers High ankle boots or sandals

Finding an everyday sweatshirt that the kid can wear while stepping out of home during winter? This set of pink and blue hooded sweatshirts is the best as it protects the body from the external winds and surrounding atmosphere. The fabric is soft on the skin thus there is zero chance of the kids getting rashes due to friction. The best part of this set is that the twins with different preferences will love to have this in their wardrobe.

Colorblocked pattern and hood neck with long sleeves.

A cotton hooded pullover is perfect for casual wear.

Can be paired with Avoid Pairing with Jeans, trousers, and joggers Shorts and cashmere scarf Colourful Converse, sneakers, or trainers High ankle boots and sandals

Conclusion

Keeping young athletes warm doesn’t mean compromising with fashion and comfort. There are a multitude of options, ranging from tracksuits to sweatpants to joggers, scarves, and hoodies, that can make them look like sports models. Want to get any of these outfits for the next sports meet at the school of the kids? Don’t wait longer and scroll down the sportswear category of Myntra to find amazing offers and deals on kids' winter clothing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about Sporty Winter Wear for Boys What types of winter sportswear are available for young athletes? Sweatshirts, jackets, hoodies, tracksuits, scarfs, beanies, and joggers are available for young athletes to wear for sports during winter.

What are the best materials for kids' winter sportswear? Fleece, polyester, cotton, and nylon are the best materials for your kid’s winter sportswear because they are durable, provide warmth and are comfortable.

How do I choose the right size for my young athlete? Consider facts like age, height, and weight to select the perfect size or refer to Myntra’s size chart before placing the order.

How do I care for winter sportswear? Winter sportswear is usually washed with hands or delicately in the washing machine using mild detergents to avoid fabric damages. Almost every cloth is available with washing instructions so you must check them before washing.

Can I return or exchange winter sportswear if it doesn’t fit my kid? Myntra has a return and exchange policy so you must go through them or contact the customer support if the sportswear does not fit the kid.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.