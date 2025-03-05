Women’s Day gifts: Bored with browsing perfumes and bags? These bold makeup essentials are perfect for the modern women

Women's Day is just two days away, and it's time to celebrate any woman who has helped you grow in life. Let's appreciate our mother, daughter, wife, friend, colleague or companion in a modern way by adding to their ever-growing makeup arsenal. Makeup essential for women's day

Perfumes and bags have become the norm, stand out with your gift ideas and switch to browsing some bold make up essentials for her. These makeup essentials will not only enable them to embrace a new and different side of them, but also remind them of you every time they use these products.

This is your time to take a page out of our playbook of bold make up essentials and run with it this International Women's Day.

Loading Suggestions...

Bold Lipstick shades:

A bold lipstick for that strong-headed woman! A swipe of bold lipstick is a statement in itself; fearless, confident, and undeniably captivating. Be it a fiery red, a deep plum, or an electric fuchsia. This Women's Day is the perfect time to gift her a bold lipstick that exudes power. Choose from matte, glossy, or satin, the intensity remains unmatched, leaving an impression that lingers. A single stroke is enough to transform her mood, elevate her style, and make her feel unstoppable.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Shimmery eyeshadow palettes

A touch of sparkle elevates any look, bringing forth a celestial glow that’s effortlessly captivating. Eyes that speak louder than words, a dazzling stardust shade on the lids is inevitable for that bold lady. Each shade glows with intensity, blending seamlessly to create mesmerizing depth and dimension. From soft champagne glows to sultry metallic smokes, these pigments add a touch of power and boldness in her attitude, casting a spell of enchantment.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Chic and poppy nail paints

Let her nails do the talking this Women’s Day, gift her a pack of bold, fearless splash of colour. Be it a fiery red shade that commands attention, a deep emerald green that exudes confidence, or a jet-black polish that whispers mystery and power, gift her nails that are her style statement. Let her add a touch of shimmer, a matte finish, or edgy nail art to make her mark, her style statement.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Bold Eyeliners

Bold and fearless is synonymous with the colour of her eyeliner. This Women's Day, ditch the usual black and gift her these poppy and bold eyeliners that would help her flaunt her bold avatar. A single stroke of these eyeliners can transform her entire look, and her attitude. Be it a bold, dramatic flick, a smudged smoky edge, or a graphic wing that defies convention, let her flaunt her beauty in style.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Matte lipstick shades for women: Long lasting bold shades for the perfect pout

Glossy lipsticks for a lustrous look: Shine, gloss, and glam in every swipe

Eyeshadow palette for bold and dramatic eyes; From shimmery to subtle shades

Lakme lipsticks: Bold and beautiful shades for every mood; Our top 10 picks

FAQ for Women's Day gifting What are some popular makeup gift ideas for Women's Day? Some great options include: Lipstick sets Eyeshadow palettes Skincare & makeup combo kits Luxury foundation or BB cream Highlighter and blush sets Mascara and eyeliner duos

How can I personalize a makeup gift? Yes! Consider: Engraved lipstick cases Custom makeup bags with their name DIY beauty boxes with their favourite items

What are good cruelty-free or vegan makeup gift options? Try brands like Fenty Beauty, e.l.f., Too Faced, or Urban Decay, which offer cruelty-free and vegan-friendly options.

What’s a good last-minute makeup gift? If you’re short on time, consider: E-gift cards for Sephora or Ulta Pre-packaged beauty gift sets Same-day delivery services from local beauty stores

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.