World Lipstick Day: Dermatologist reveals if using lipstick every day safe for your lips

Let's admit it ladies, we all have tons of lipstick shades in our drawer and we of course don't mind adding a few more! Be it a ravishing and bold red lip shade for a night out or a nude shade for all your work days, we have different shades for different occasion. However, frequent and unmindful usage of lipsticks can lead to skin concerns, says a dermatologist on the occasion of World Lipstick Day. World Lipstick Day: Dr. Rinky Kapoor tells how safe are lipstick(Pexels)

“Lips are uniquely vulnerable because they lack oil glands and have thinner skin, making them prone to dryness, irritation, and pigmentation. Prolonged use of low-quality lipsticks, particularly those containing synthetic dyes, preservatives, or fragrances, can contribute to issues like allergic contact cheilitis or chronic chapping, especially if the product isn’t removed thoroughly at the end of the day,” dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor, Director and Co-Founder of The Esthetic Clinics, tells HT Lifestyle.

This is why it is crucial to pick your lipstick wisely and refrain from any low-quality lipsticks. She suggests on choosing high quality lipsticks, preferably, apply with SPF infused lip balm to protect them from the UV rays.

Are lipsticks safe to use daily?

Most dermatologically-tested lipsticks are safe for daily wear. According to Dr Kapoor, these days, many modern formulas include hydrating agents like vitamin E, squalene, or natural oils that are safe to use. However, repeated application, especially without a hydrating base, can cause dryness or irritation in some users. She also claims that a few lipsticks may also have low levels of heavy metals like lead or cadmium in certain products, which is unsafe for your lips in the long run. “That's why I advise using lipsticks from transparent, well-regulated brands and paying attention to how your lips respond," says Dr Kapoor.

Are natural or organic lipsticks better for lips?

“Not always,” says the expert. “The terms ‘natural’ and ‘organic’ are appealing, but they don’t guarantee safety. While organic lipsticks may avoid synthetic dyes and preservatives, they are not immune to causing irritation. The real benefit lies in simpler ingredient lists and fewer additives, which can help those with sensitivities," she adds. In a nutshell, the safest lipstick, as per her is not the most botanical, it’s the one that’s well-tested, well-formulated, and suited to your individual skin type.

How to maintain lip care while using lipstick regularly?

Avoid over-applying drying, matte formulas, and always remove lipstick completely at the end of the day. “Healthy lips require more than just choosing the right lipstick, it begins with a protective base, a hydrating, non-irritating balm, to reduce moisture loss and irritation,” she asserts. In addition, Dr Kapoor also recommends gentle exfoliation that helps prevent flaking and improves product application. She also suggests using an overnight lip mask or thick balm to support skin repair. “Also consider SPF-infused lip products to prevent sun-induced pigmentation, which is often overlooked”, says Dr. Rinky.

What to look for in a dermatologically safe lipstick?

“Look for lipsticks labelled hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and dermatologically tested. These markers indicate lower risk of irritation," explains Dr Kapoor.

Also look for hydrating ingredients like shea butter, jojoba oil, ceramides, or vitamin E in your lipstick. “Avoid vague terms like parfum, harsh preservatives, and overly bright synthetic dyes unless they are certified for cosmetic use." And when in doubt, patch test!

Understanding ingredient labels: Spotting irritants and allergens

Reading ingredient labels can feel daunting, but a few common red flags make it easier. “Irritants often include synthetic dyes like Red 7 Lake, parabens, artificial fragrances, and preservatives like methylisothiazolinone," she says. The fact is that even natural ingredients like peppermint oil, lanolin, or citrus extracts can trigger reactions in sensitive users. Dr Kapoor recommends to look for full INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) listings and certifications like ECOCERT or EWG Verified.

Rise of conscious beauty: How consumers can make safer choices

The conscious beauty movement has shifted focus from appearance to overall wellness and ingredient integrity. This is especially important for products like lipstick, where ingestion of trace ingredients is a possibility. Today’s consumers are more informed and demand transparency, which is a welcome change. “To make safer choices, read labels, know your sensitivities, and opt for brands that provide full ingredient disclosures and undergo clinical testing. Ethical production and environmental responsibility are added benefits—but they must go hand in hand with dermatological safety. Informed beauty is beautiful, and far safer in the long run,” she says.

Though, these above-mentioned points will help you find the perfect lipstick without damaging your lips in the long run, it is crucial to consult a dermatologist or skin expert if you have persistent skin issues or are allergic to any ingredient.

In a nutshell, applying lipsticks is fine and healthy unless you are using a high quality product, and keep your lips nourished to prevent dryness.

