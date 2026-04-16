Your tote bag isn't messy, it just needs to be organised: Here's how to fix it for good

There’s a difference between a full tote bag and a messy one, and if you’ve ever spent five full minutes digging for your keys, you already know which side you’re on. Tote bags are designed to carry everything you need for the day, but without a system, they quickly turn into a black hole where things disappear at the worst possible moment. How to organise your tote bag: 9 simple tips (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Most of us just toss things in as we go, assuming we’ll “figure it out later.” But later usually looks like rummaging through lipsticks, tangled earphones and crumpled receipts while your cab waits outside. The fix? A simple, realistic organisation system that works with your routine, not against it.

Whether you carry a structured work tote or a soft everyday bag, these practical tips will help you keep your tote neat, functional and stress-free every single day.

How to organise your tote bag 1. Reset your tote before you reorganise

Before you start organising, take everything out. Completely. This step sounds basic, but it’s the most important one. Over time, tote bags collect things you don’t even realise you’re carrying; old bills, empty wrappers, random coins, expired products. Clearing it all out gives you a fresh start and helps you identify what you actually need daily.

Once empty, wipe the inside (especially if it’s a fabric-lined bag) and only put back essentials.

2. Create mini sections using pouches The easiest way to organise a tote is to stop treating it like one big compartment.

Instead, divide your items into categories: