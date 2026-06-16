A study in scarlet! Zendaya wears fiery red ensemble for Spider-Man: Brand New Day promotions
After stepping out in coordinated black outfits with Tom Holland, Zendaya delivered another stunning look – this time in an eye-catching red ensemble.
The Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour is officially underway! After stepping out together for the red carpet photocall in Madrid, Zendaya and Tom Holland wasted no time heading on to their next assignment!
Also Read | Zendaya and Tom Holland step out in coordinated black outfits for the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day press event
On June 15, the beloved on and off-screen duo got the internet buzzing as they stepped onto the red carpet in coordinated black ensembles. But while the twinning moment had fans swooning, Zendaya wasn't done stealing the spotlight just yet. Mere moments later, the actress delivered another unforgettable fashion moment, slipping into a head-turning scarlet ensemble that proved once again why she remains one of Hollywood's most exciting style stars.
Her stylist, Law Roach, shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “When in Spain wear a Spanish designer... Look 2,” where the 29-year-old actor was seen twirling and striking poses in her vibrant red cocktail dress from Spanish label Ernesto Naranjo. Let's take a closer look at her ensemble!{{/usCountry}}
Her stylist, Law Roach, shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “When in Spain wear a Spanish designer... Look 2,” where the 29-year-old actor was seen twirling and striking poses in her vibrant red cocktail dress from Spanish label Ernesto Naranjo. Let's take a closer look at her ensemble!{{/usCountry}}
Zendaya stuns in bright red cocktail dress{{/usCountry}}
Zendaya stuns in bright red cocktail dress{{/usCountry}}
Zendaya stepped out in a breathtaking scarlet creation by Spanish designer Ernesto Naranjo for her second look of the evening, as she continued the Spider-Man: Brand New Day promotional tour in style.
The halter-neck dress hugged the body with a sleek, elongated silhouette before falling into an asymmetric midi hem, while delicate sheer tulle panels draped at the hips floated effortlessly, introducing a soft, ethereal contrast to the bold monochrome design.
From the back, the dress revealed a seductive open back detail, framed by slender crossover straps that added a sculptural accent, elegantly outlining her shoulder blades. Finished with matching red pointed pumps, the look was a masterclass in refined red carpet glamour that Zendaya does best!
Styling and accessories
Keeping the styling sleek and intentional, the Spider-Man actor paired the dress with sharp red stilettos that seamlessly extended the silhouette's line, while a shiny metallic Rolex watch added a touch of quiet luxury. Minimal yet sparkling pieces from Stéfère Jewelry provided just the right amount of shine, allowing the statement dress to remain the focal point.
Zendaya's hair was swept back into a sleek, polished low updo, drawing attention to the halter neckline and the dress's dramatic open back. The makeup was refined and softly sculpted, featuring defined brows, subtly smoked eyes, a luminous complexion, and a muted rosy-nude lip that balanced the vibrancy of the red ensemble.
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