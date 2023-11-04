Ahoi Ashtami 2023 dos and don'ts: Things to keep in mind while fasting during the festival

Ahoi Ashtami, the auspicious Hindu festival is just around the corner. It is celebrated on Krishna Paksha Ashtami, eight days before Diwali. It falls in the month of Kartik in the Purnimant calendar used in northern India and in the month of Ashvin in the Amanta calendar used in Gujarat, Maharashtra and other southern states. Nevertheless, the fast of Ahoi Ashtami is observed on the same day; the only difference is the name of the month. This year, on Sunday, November 5, the occasion will be celebrated with much fanfare and enthusiasm across India.

Ahoi Ashtami 2023: Dos and don'ts to keep in mind while observing the fast(Pinterest)

Ahoi Ashtami fasting and puja in honour of Mata Ahoi, also known as the Goddess Ahoi, is considered an auspicious tradition. Mothers worship her for the health and longevity of their children. As the fast for Ahoi Ashtami is observed on Ashtami Tithi, the eighth day of the lunar month, this day is also known as Ahoi Aathe. Ahoi Mata is none other than the goddess Lakshmi. However, as you prepare to observe the Ahoi Ashtam fast, there are certain do's and don'ts that you need to keep in mind. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Diwali 2023 date and time: When is Deepavali? Know shubh muhurat and everything about the 5-day Festival of Lights )

Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Fasting Rules

1. Sankalp: Take the Sankalp, a pledge, to keep the fast for the well-being of your children. This should be done after taking a morning bath.

2. Ahoi Ashtami puja preparation: Prepare for the Ahoi Ashtami Puja by drawing the image of Goddess Ahoi on the wall or using wallpaper. Ensure that the image has eight corners (Ashta Koshthak) due to the festival's association with Ashtami Tithi.

3. Draw images of Sei: Along with the image of Goddess Ahoi, draw images of Sei (hedgehog and its children) near the Goddess as part of the Puja preparations.

4. Sanctify the place of worship: Use holy water to sanctify the place of worship. Draw Alpana, and spread wheat on the floor or a wooden stool.

5. Use Kalash and Karwa: Keep a water-filled Kalash covered with an earthen lid at the place of worship. Place a small earthen pot (Karwa) on top of the Kalash, filled with water and covered with its lid. Block the nozzle of the Karwa with grass shoots, preferably Sarai Seenka. Offer seven shoots of the grass to Ahoi Mata and Sei during Puja.

6. Provide food: During the Puja, provide food items like halwa, eight puris, and eight pua. These things, together with some cash, can be presented to a Brahmin or an elderly woman in the family.

7. Worship Ahoi Mata: Perform the Puja during the Sandhya time just after sunset, and worship Ahoi Mata with all the rituals.

8. Narrate the story of Ahoi Mata: During the Puja, narrate the story of Ahoi Mata, which typically involves a female devotee receiving blessings from Ahoi Mata despite accidentally harming the offspring of Sei.

9. Avoid food and water: The fast should be observed without food or water until it is broken. However, if you're sick or pregnant, it's important to consult your doctor before fasting.

10. Moon or star worship: Depending on your family tradition, either give Argha to the stars or the moon before breaking the fast. The choice depends on the region, but it's important to follow your family tradition in this regard.

