Anti-Valentine's Week 2025 Calendar Full List: Slap Day to Breakup Day, find out all about days after Valentine's Week

Anti-Valentine's Week 2025 Calendar Full List: Are you tired of seeing couples get all cosy and cute during the month of love in February? Well, worry not; the second month of the year is not just about love. There's something for the singles in it, too. We are talking about Anti-Valentine's Week. Anti-Valentine's Week 2025 Calendar Full List: From Slap Day to Breakup Day, see the full list of days. (Image by Canva)

After Valentine's Week celebrations - from February 7 to February 14, those who are single or fresh out of a relationship get a chance to detoxify their systems of all the extra dosage of love during the Anti-Valentine's Week. It begins a day after Valentine's Day (February 14) on February 15.

Anti-Valentine's Week Day Dates Slap Day February 15 Kick Day February 16 Perfume Day February 17 Flirt Day February 18 Confession Day February 19 Missing Day February 20 Breakup Day February 21

Anti-Valentine's Week has seven days - Slap Day on February 15, Kick Day on February 16, Perfume Day on February 17, Flirt Day on February 18, Confession Day on February 19, Missing Day on February 20, and Breakup Day on February 21. Each day holds a special significance, and we have all the information you need to know.

Anti-Valentine's Week 2025 Dates and Significance:

1. Slap Day - February 15

If you have an ex you really want to smack for all the hurt they put you through, or if you just got out of a terrible relationship and want to teach your ex a lesson, this is your day. Though we don't condone violence, you can always give them a metaphorical slap by removing all the reminders of them from your life.

2. Kick Day - February 16

The second day of Anti-Valentine's Week is called Kick Day. It falls on February 16. Like on Slap Day, give a metaphorical kick to your toxic ex on Kick Day by kicking away their memories and all the gifts you received from them.

3. Perfume Day - February 17

The third day of Anti-Valentine's Week is called Perfume Day. It falls on February 17 and is all about focusing on yourself and treating yourself well while feeling good about it. Go out, get that perfume you have been eyeing for a long time and rejoice in the feeling of being pampered.

4. Flirt Day - February 18

Flirt Day is the fourth day of Anti-Valentine's Week. It is celebrated on February 18. Tired of being single or just want to get over that ex? Get out and flirt! This day is meant for all the singles to forget all their apprehensions and take chances.

5. Confession Day - February 19

The fifth day of anti-Valentine's Week is called Confession Day. It falls on February 19. On this day, approach the person you have had a long-time crush on or convey your feelings to someone you like. Additionally, if you have hurt someone in the past, you can confess to your mistakes and say sorry.

6. Missing Day - February 20

Missing Day is the sixth day of Anti-Valentine's Week. Celebrated on February 20, on this day, you can tell someone you miss a lot about your feelings. It could be your friend, that longtime crush or a close one.

7. Breakup Day - February 21

Breakup Day is the last day of Anti-Valentine's Week. It falls on February 21. If you are tired of being in a toxic relationship or with someone you have lost the spark with, rip the band-aid off and choose freedom on this day.